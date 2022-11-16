“Welcome to ‘The Jungle’” by Charleston photographer and Sissonville native Rafael Barker is among the work of 44 West Virginians on display through next springl in the Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition at the Culture Center in Charleston.
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History unveiled the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition in the Commissioner’s Gallery of the West Virginia State Museum at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston on Nov. 13.
The exhibition features 58 creative pieces representing 44 West Virginia artists from 19 counties. Local exhibitors and their works on display include:
n Rafael Barker, Kanawha County, “Welcome to ‘The Jungle,’” Photography
n Perry Bennett, Kanawha County, “Apparition,” Photography
n Pat Cross, Putnam County, “Emerald Path,” Painting, and “Bearded Beauty,” Painting
n Sherry B. Dolan, Boone County, “Happy at Last,” Painting
n Sarah Rose Furrow, Putnam County, “Ferociously Beautiful,” Print/Drawing
n Elizabeth Haley, Kanawha County, “Sit Awhile,” Mixed Media, and “WV Country Road,” Mixed Media
n Caleb Hatcher, Fayette County, “Into the Red,” Mixed Media
n Frederick D. Hays, Kanawha County, “Intersections and Angels,” Painting, and “Ride My School Bus,” Painting
n Sharon K. Jones, Kanawha County, “Patiently Waiting,” Painting
n Ric MacDowell, Kanawha County, “Do Not Stand,” Photography
n Jill Moles Mullins, Clay County, “Mountain Technology,” Photography
n William Murray, Kanawha County, “Lake Escape,” Painting
n Shaina Prince, Kanawha County, “You Have Memories in Places I’ve Never Been,” Painting, and “Letting Go of Grief,” Painting
n Jack M. Rife, Kanawha County, “Infanerator: Mod. Cry Baby Cry,” Sculpture, and “Chiminea: Mod. Angry Abe,” Sculpture
n Sandy Riggs, Boone County, “Fond Memories,” Painting
• Linda Stonestreet, Putnam County, “Color Storm,” Painting, and “Windy Colors,” Painting
n Hannah Watters, Kanawha County, “Shelf Line #2,” Mixed Media, and “Shelf Line #3,” Mixed Media.
The juror for this year’s Emerging Artists Exhibition was Lauren Frances Adams, who teaches at Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.
Eligible artists had to be 18 years of age and older and maintain a permanent domicile in West Virginia. Each artist could submit two pieces for the exhibit jurying in painting, print/drawing, mixed media, craft/wall hangings, photography, digital art, and/or sculpture. All pieces must have been created between 2020 and 2022.
The exhibit will be on display through April 15, 2023. The Culture Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is free.
For more information about the exhibition, contact Laiken Blankenship, exhibits coordinator for the department, at 304-558-0220 or Laiken.J.Blankenship@wv.gov.