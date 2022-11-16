Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

“Welcome to ‘The Jungle’” by Charleston photographer and Sissonville native Rafael Barker is among the work of 44 West Virginians on display through next springl in the Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition at the Culture Center in Charleston.

 Submitted photo

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History unveiled the 2022 West Virginia Emerging Artists Juried Exhibition in the Commissioner’s Gallery of the West Virginia State Museum at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston on Nov. 13.

The exhibition features 58 creative pieces representing 44 West Virginia artists from 19 counties. Local exhibitors and their works on display include:

