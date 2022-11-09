HUNTINGTON — The six-week trial period for the Cabell County school district’s electric bus is over, and the feedback from drivers was positive.
The bus, called B.E.A.S.T., or battery electric automotive school transportation, comes from GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., and Cabell County Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said the school met with company representatives last week to discuss the highlights of driving the electric bus and what might need updated.
“What they were looking for was feedback, and this is real-world application. Our drivers were driving it on our routes, picking our kids up and delivering them from schools,” he said. “So what they were looking for is just input that maybe something from the design stage that they need to tweak or change, design of the bus or anything.”
The bus went on the road Sept. 9 and served students on routes for Explorer Academy and Huntington Middle School for three weeks, followed by three weeks on routes for Cox Landing Elementary School and Cabell Midland High School.
Cabell County bus drivers Thom Henry and Tony Roberts drove the electric bus during the trial run. Henry and Roberts did not attend Tuesday’s meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education, but Hardesty provided board members with a summary of the topics mentioned by them and chief mechanic Charlie Justice.
The notes included that the electric bus was comfortable to drive overall and that using the heater drained the battery quicker, a feature that was expected, and Hardesty said battery levels met charging requirements to get students to and from schools.
The drivers’ suggested improvements included adjustments to mirrors, steering wheel placement or adjustability, stop sign deployment and cleaning under seats due to placement.
Drivers also noted slow responses when pulling out from a stop, and they said a “turtle mode” designed to conserve energy when the battery drains to a certain level made it difficult for drivers to reach 55 mph.
Hardesty said overall, drivers and students were pleased.
“The drivers are really impressed with the quietness of the bus and how well it handles, and the kids really liked the bus — the kids that were on it, at least,” he said.
The district applied for a grant that would put 11 more electric buses in its fleet, but Hardesty said they did not receive the grant. Hardesty said it is too soon to tell when the county may be able to add more electric buses to the fleet.
The district did receive 10 other, nonelectric buses from the Diesel Emission Reduction Act grant awarded last year, Hardesty said, which is part of the county’s goal to keep the fleet filled with updated vehicles.
