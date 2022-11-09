Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20220907_hd_electric
An electric bus sits outside of the Cabell County Board of Education as officials announce a partnership with GreenPower Motor Co. during a news conference on Sept. 6 in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The six-week trial period for the Cabell County school district’s electric bus is over, and the feedback from drivers was positive.

The bus, called B.E.A.S.T., or battery electric automotive school transportation, comes from GreenPower Motor Co. Inc., and Cabell County Assistant Superintendent Tim Hardesty said the school met with company representatives last week to discuss the highlights of driving the electric bus and what might need updated.

