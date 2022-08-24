Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

TSP
Metro Creative

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s public school system got a new Board of Education president last month and a new state schools superintendent two weeks ago.

Top leadership changes continued last week. The Department of Education, which the state superintendent controls day to day, has now lost its top lawyer and its assistant superintendent.

Ryan Quinn covers education for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1254 or ryan.quinn@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RyanEQuinn on Twitter.

Recommended for you