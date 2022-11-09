HUNTINGTON — There is one day left to vote early in Cabell County before the 2022 general election.
West Virginia’s early voting period ends Saturday, Nov. 5. Cabell County’s early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, 4,339 voters cast ballots early in Cabell County as of Friday.
Of those ballots, 1,881 were Democrats, 1,759 were Republicans, seven were members of the Mountain Party, eight were Libertarian, 543 had no party affiliation and 44 were another party.
Three early voting locations are in Cabell County. They are:
Cabell County Clerk’s Office, 750 5th Ave., Suite 108, Huntington
Marshall University Student Center, 1680 5th Ave., Room 2W22
Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton
Early voting is open to all registered voters in the county. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line by 7:30 p.m. can vote.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a Friday news release that more than 8,750 poll workers and election officials are needed statewide for an election. As of Friday morning, 97,837 registered West Virginia voters had cast a ballot in person.
“Voting in person is still the most popular way for West Virginia voters to cast a ballot,” Warner said. “Casting a ballot at a safe polling location staffed by trained poll workers from different political parties where voters are guaranteed the right to vote a secret ballot free of any unwarranted influence is the most secure way to cast a ballot,” he said.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office said in a Friday news release that 14,240 registered voters have requested an absentee ballot. By the end of the day Thursday, 9,528 absentee ballots had been returned to their local county clerk’s offices.
The last day to request an absentee ballot was Wednesday. However, eligible first responders called away on duty outside of their county during early voting and on Election Day can apply for an electronic ballot until Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. Emergency absentee ballots, which have specific provisions, can be obtained by contacting the county clerk. Learn more at GoVoteWV.com.
Early voting is also underway in Ohio, where residents in Lawrence County can cast their ballot at the Board of Elections, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton. Early voting will continue in Ohio from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. For more information, visit OhioSOS.gov.
In Kentucky, voters can cast their ballot during in-person, no-excuse absentee early voting through Saturday. For more information, visit the State Board of Elections website at Elect.ky.gov.