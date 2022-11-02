Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

20220428 earlyvoting 03.jpg
Signage directs voters as early voting begins at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Early voting for the 2022 general election is underway in the Tri-State.

Wednesday, Oct. 26, is the first day of early voting in West Virginia. The early voting period lasts 10 days, with Saturday, Nov. 5, being the last day to vote in person before the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

