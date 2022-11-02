HUNTINGTON — Early voting for the 2022 general election is underway in the Tri-State.
Wednesday, Oct. 26, is the first day of early voting in West Virginia. The early voting period lasts 10 days, with Saturday, Nov. 5, being the last day to vote in person before the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Every county courthouse or its annex in all 55 counties serves as early voting locations, Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a news release.
Early voting takes place during the same hours the county’s courthouse is open, Warner said. On Saturdays, early voting locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Some counties, like Kanawha, offer additional polling places for early voting. There are nine early voting locations in Kanawha County, according to a tweet from the Kanawha County government Twitter account.
In Cabell County, voters can cast their ballot early at the Cabell County Clerk’s Office, 750th 5th Ave., Suite 108, Huntington; Milton City Hall, 1139 Smith St., Milton; and the Marshall University Student Center, 1680 5th Ave., Room 2W22.
For more information about voting in West Virginia, visit the secretary of state’s website, GoVoteWV.com, or contact your local county clerk.
Early voting is also underway in Ohio, where residents in Lawrence County can cast their ballot at the Board of Elections, 111 S. 4th St., Ironton. Early voting will continue in Ohio from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-28; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1-4; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5; 1-5 p.m. Nov. 6; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
For more information about voting in Ohio, visit OhioSOS.gov.
In Kentucky, voters can cast their ballot during in-person excused absentee early voting Oct. 26-28 and Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, as well as during in-person, no-excuse absentee early voting Nov. 3-5.
For more information about voting in Kentucky, visit the State Board of Elections website at Elect.ky.gov.