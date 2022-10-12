Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

An estimated 2.55 million middle and high school students in the United States report using e-cigarettes in 2022, according to a study released Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data comes from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey and was collected from a survey given to students in grades 6-12. The data showed 14.1% of high school students reported current use, or within the last 30 days at the time of taking the survey, of e-cigarette products, and 3.3% of middle school students.

