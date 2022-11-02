Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20210425_hd_takeback
Buy Now

A bag of discarded pills is displayed during a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event in 2021 in Huntington. Another event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at locations throughout the region.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Locations in the Tri-State will provide residents a safe option to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The biannual event, launched by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in 2010, aims to provide a safe and convenient way for people to dispose of their prescription drugs, while also highlighting the potential dangers of medication abuse.

Recommended for you