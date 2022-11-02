A bag of discarded pills is displayed during a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event in 2021 in Huntington. Another event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at locations throughout the region.
HUNTINGTON — Locations in the Tri-State will provide residents a safe option to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The biannual event, launched by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in 2010, aims to provide a safe and convenient way for people to dispose of their prescription drugs, while also highlighting the potential dangers of medication abuse.
All kinds of medications, such as tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, will be accepted anonymously and free with no questions asked from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Sites throughout the Southern District of West Virginia cannot accept personal care items, needles or sharps, liquid injectables, illegal drugs, thermometers and other mercury items, hydrogen peroxide or inhalers.
“Removing old and unwanted medications from the home means they can’t be misused or contribute to our addiction and overdose crisis,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a news release. “This simple step can absolutely save lives and reduce harm.”
Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold, while unused drugs that are flushed contaminate the water supply.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a majority of people who abuse prescription drugs obtained them from family and friends.
During the last Take Back Day in April, more than 5,140 sites nationwide collected 360 tons of unneeded medications.
In Cabell County, the following sites are participating: Huntington Police Department stations, 1133 20th St., Huntington, WV 25703, and 675 10th St., Huntington, WV 25704; Walgreens, 111 4th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701; Ceredo Police Station, 766 B St., Ceredo, WV 25507; Cabell County EMS station, 1766 Washington Ave., Huntington, WV 25704; Drug Emporium, 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504; and Milton Police Station, 341 E. Main St., Milton, WV 25541.
The West Virginia State Police station at 300 Sansom Ave., Wayne, WV 25570, and the Ashland Police Department at 201 17th St., Ashland, KY 41101, are also participating.
A list of drug take-back sites can be located here.