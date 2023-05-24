ONEbox overdose reversal kits contain two doses of the opioid reversal medication naloxone. ONEbox is managed and distributed by the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Charleston.
Susan Bissett, president of the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, makes introductory remarks during a recent news conference. A new collaboration between the institute, AETNA Better Health of West Virginia and the Vandalia Health Network will provide emergency opioid response boxes and naloxone throughout the state.
CHARLESTON — A collaboration between the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, AETNA Better Health of West Virginia and the Vandalia Health Network will provide emergency opioid response boxes and naloxone throughout the state.
Opioid Naloxone Emergency Box, or ONEbox, overdose reversal kits, containing two doses of the opioid reversal medication naloxone, will be provided upon request to public schools and federally qualified health centers in West Virginia.