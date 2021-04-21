Unlikely as it might seem, patches of old-growth forest exist within 10 miles of downtown Charleston. They’re located on the back side of Kanawha State Forest, in an area that’s not easy to get to, especially for people with limited mobility.
Until now.
The Kanawha State Forest Foundation has begun offering driving tours of the old-growth area, catered especially to people who have trouble walking.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” said Doug Wood, one of the tour’s organizers. “I don’t think you could find another place in the Eastern United States where you can do this in an old-growth forest.”
The tours, which take almost three hours to complete, have participants caravan in their vehicles along the forest’s East Boundary Road to a series of interpretive signs, where guides point out features of old-growth trees and describe the unique ecosystem associated with them.
The road is ordinarily closed to motorized traffic, but park officials make an exception for the outings. Wood said each tour can accommodate only a handful of people, mainly because parking space along the dirt-and-gravel road is so limited.
The tours can even accommodate people who are unable to leave their cars. Each participant gets outfitted with a Bluetooth speaker they clip onto their ears. The guides wear microphones and transmitters so their presentations can be heard clearly, even if the guide is masked and the listeners are socially distanced.
Wood said the Bluetooth setup was made possible by a grant from the C.C. Dickinson Family Giving Circle, a local charitable foundation.
“They also helped us with funding for the interpretive signs we’ve placed around the old-growth area,” Wood said.
About 1,350 acres of Kanawha State Forest have been acknowledged by the Old-Growth Forest Network as containing old-growth stands. Wood called most of it “secondary old growth,” grown back after being cut more than 150 years ago, but he said several small stands were never cut.
According to the Old-Growth Forest Network listing, those stands contain white oaks, chestnut oaks, red oaks and yellow poplars that are more than 250 years old. Some of the white oaks, the listing said, might exceed age 300.
“It’s kind of surprising to have old-growth forest this close to Charleston,” Wood said, “but there are chunks of original old growth where no timbering was done.
“As far as we know, no widespread clearcutting was ever done on the forest. Aside from a few pastures that were cleared near the old town of Chilton, it was all selectively cut.”
During a recent tour, Wood and other presenters showed the benefits of having old-growth forests — erosion control, enhanced water quality, increased biodiversity and better soil, among others.
Wood described how some wildlife species thrive in old growth.
He said cerulean warblers, a little blue bird whose numbers are declining elsewhere, thrive in forest-canopy openings created when old-growth trees die and fall to the forest floor.
“You can probably see and hear more ceruleans here in this part of Kanawha State Forest than just about anywhere else,” he added.
He also explained why black bears are so attracted to old-growth trees.
“There was a study done on the den sites of female black bears,” he said. “It showed that their favorite sites were in hollow trees. You only find hollow trees of that size in old-growth forest.”
No dates have yet been established for future tours, but Wood said people interested in participating may do so by leaving contact information on the Kanawha State Forest Foundation website, www.ksff.org.
“We’ll be keeping a list, and we’ll let people know when we have a tour coming up,” he said.
People without mobility issues can do self-guided tours along two routes: the East Boundary Road, which is gated to motorized vehicles but is open to hikers and mountain-bike riders; and the Hoffman Hollow Road and Trail.
Each route has five interpretive signs placed along it — each detailing a different feature of old-growth forest — so people will know what to look for.