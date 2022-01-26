HUNTINGTON — On a bitterly cold Saturday morning, dozens of Teamsters joined with United Steelworkers members on strike at Special Metals in Huntington to send a message of solidarity.
“Our guys have friends and family on these picket lines, and we want to show our support for our brothers and sisters fighting for a fair contract,” said Matt Weaver, an organizer with BMWED-IBT. “This strike is a fight for the working class.”
Several members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED-IBT) joined the picket lines at all five entrances to the Special Metals plant in Huntington.
The BMWED-IBT is a national union representing approximately 27,000 workers nationwide who build and maintain the tracks, bridges, buildings and other structures on the railroads of the United States, according to Weaver.
“The companies owned by Warren Buffett are trying to make union members pay way more in health care, have less benefits, lower wages and less job security,” Weaver said. “The working class is looking for fair contracts and labor practices so they can raise their families. These workers are fighting to protect what they have, and we are here to support them. These workers are not rich people. They are the hardworking class of Americans, just like most of us.”
Greg Elkins was on the picket line Saturday and said the three-and-a-half-month strike has been stressful, but support from the community and other unions is much appreciated.
“This is great having these guys with us today,” Elkins said. “It lifts everybody’s spirits.”
Elkins says health care costs remain a main issue in negotiations.
“The increase in health care premiums they are wanting is so high it would be like a pay cut for us,” he said. “We just want a fair contract and to get back to work.”
The strike at Special Metals began Oct. 1, 2021, and entered its 113th day Saturday.
Elkins, 59, has worked for the company nearly 26 years and said this has been the longest strike at the plant since he has worked there.
“In the ’90s, there was a strike that lasted 11 weeks,” he said.
Elkins said a pantry has been set up at the Local 40 Union Hall on Buffington Street and donations are being accepted to help those on strike.
“The community has dropped off coffee, pizza and doughnuts to the guys on the picket lines, plus they have donated food, paper towels, toilet paper and other items to the pantry,” he said.
Chad Thompson, president of United Steelworkers Local 40, which is representing around 440 workers striking at the plant, says the support from everyone is truly appreciated.
“It means a lot that all these unions, businesses, politicians and the community are coming out to show support,” he said. “It brings everyone together and reaffirms to everyone that it’s not just our jobs we are fighting for, but it’s for all working men and women everywhere.”
Thompson added that the latest contract offer was rejected last week and no new talks have been scheduled.
“We have made some progress and I expect that to continue, if or when we get back to the negotiating table,” he said.
Thompson said last week the company has left the latest contract offer “open.” He said union members have copies of the proposal, but he declined to offer details while the offer remained on the table.
Two weeks ago, permanent layoff notices were sent to 75 workers.
“We are still hopeful through negotiations this changes and our people do not lose their jobs,” he said.
The company did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Special Metals produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world. The Huntington facility is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts.