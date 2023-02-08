Adult hellbenders can live up to 70 years and grow to 2 feet in length. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is launching a two-year survey to map the range and distribution of the state’s two full-time water-dwelling salamander species — hellbenders and mudpuppies.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking the public to take part in a two-year survey to map the range and distribution of the state’s two full-time water-dwelling salamander species — hellbenders and mudpuppies — both now in decline.
Hellbenders are North America’s largest salamanders, sometimes reaching lengths of up to 29 inches and weights of more than 4 pounds. Although they can swim, aided by their flat tails, the brownish green amphibians with small, beady eyes rely mainly on their four stubby legs to walk through their habitat — clear, cool streams with rocky bottoms.
Though they resemble hellbenders, the largest specimens of mudpuppies are less than half the size of the largest hellbenders. While hellbenders lose their gills and rely on skin vents to breathe in their adult stage, mudpuppies use three large pairs of gills for breathing throughout their lives. Mudpuppies’ hind legs are equipped with four toes, compared with the hellbenders’ five.
While mudpuppies can live in the same clear, clean, fast-flowing streams as hellbenders, they can also also be found in ponds and reservoirs.
Both species are active at night and rest under large rocks or ledges during the daytime. Both species have been known to live in the wild beyond the age of 25, dining on crayfish, worms, insects and the occasional small minnow.
Contrary to common misconception, neither salamander is poisonous or poses a threat to fish species sought by anglers, according to Kevin Oxenrider, who directs the DNR’s reptile and amphibian program and is project leader for the survey.
“While hellbenders and mudpuppies might look fearsome and strange, these salamanders are harmless to humans and sport fish populations and play a big part in keeping our waterways healthy,” Oxenrider said. “As we track sightings over the next two years, we want to encourage everyone to keep their eyes open, report their sightings and help us protect these important salamanders and their habitat for future generations.”
Those who see a hellbender or mudpuppy or inadvertently catch one while fishing are urged to report their sightings by visiting the survey’s website at wvdnr.gov/hellbender-mudpuppy-survey, where they can answer questions about the sighting’s date, location and species involved. Photo submissions are encouraged.
Anglers who inadvertently reel in a hellbender or mudpuppy should immediately release the animal back into the water after extracting the hook or cutting the line as close to the hook as possible.
DNR biologists will use data from the survey to get a better picture of hellbender and mudpuppy distribution and numbers in West Virginia to help in planning future conservation efforts.
“Every observation counts,” said Oxenrider.
Though the hellbender’s population has declined by more than 70% across its known range, which includes parts of 15 states, since the 1970s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service ruled in 2019 that it did not qualify for protection under the Endangered Species Act. That ruling was challenged in a lawsuit filed by five conservation groups in 2021.
Endangered Species Act protection was granted to a “distinct population segment” of the salamander found only in Missouri.
The West Virginia DNR has listed the hellbender as a species of special concern within the state.
Mudpuppies have not been studied as extensively as hellbenders, but are also believed to be in decline throughout their range, which includes much of the Midwest and portions of eastern states from New York to Tennessee, including most of West Virginia.
Several states have listed mudpuppies as a species of concern.
Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.