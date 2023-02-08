Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Salamander survey
Adult hellbenders can live up to 70 years and grow to 2 feet in length. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is launching a two-year survey to map the range and distribution of the state’s two full-time water-dwelling salamander species — hellbenders and mudpuppies.

 JOHN McCOY | HD Media file photo

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking the public to take part in a two-year survey to map the range and distribution of the state’s two full-time water-dwelling salamander species — hellbenders and mudpuppies — both now in decline.

Hellbenders are North America’s largest salamanders, sometimes reaching lengths of up to 29 inches and weights of more than 4 pounds. Although they can swim, aided by their flat tails, the brownish green amphibians with small, beady eyes rely mainly on their four stubby legs to walk through their habitat — clear, cool streams with rocky bottoms.

