CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is in the midst of a large-scale bobwhite quail restoration program involving 21,000 10-week-old birds, six state wildlife management areas and one state forest, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
Nearly 12,000 birds have been released so far, with an additional 9,000 scheduled for release in coming weeks, the governor said.
“We’re hoping we’ll get a 10% to 30% regeneration rate from these birds, which we can follow up with more stockings in coming years,” he said.
The strain of captive-raised birds used in the project comes as close as possible to matching native West Virginia bobwhite quail, Justice said. While stocking wild, native birds would have been ideal, there are no longer populations West Virginia quail abundant enough to accommodate such a project, he said.
In a previous effort by the DNR to boost the state’s quail population, 48 wild bobwhite quail captured in Texas were released at Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County in 2020. “It was not a great success,” Justice said, due in part to the relatively small number of birds involved.
State wildlife management areas involved in the new initiative include Laurel Lake in Mingo County, Frozen Camp in Jackson County, Burnsville Lake in Braxton County, Huttonsville State Farm in Randolph County, Pleasant Creek in Barbour and Taylor counties, and Cross Creek in Brooke County. Greenbrier State Forest near White Sulphur Springs also is a release site.
The quail involved in the new stocking effort, bought from breeders in North Carolina, are being released in groups of 25 in grassland areas bordering forest segments.
The release sites are encircled by small woven-wire fences with openings large enough to let quail exit the enclosures, but small enough to keep larger predators out.
DNR personnel then operate hand-cranked seed-sowing machines to spread seed and grain in the vicinity of the release sites to keep the quail nourished as they adapt to their new homes.
“The quail are already being seen by hikers and dove hunters and are creating some excitement,” DNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Governor Justice is trying to bring something back that a lot of folks have missed.”
Northern bobwhite quail, once widespread across the state, had been in decline for several decades because of habitat loss before a series of severe winters caused quail numbers to nosedive.
Justice, who enjoyed hunting quail in his youth and as a young adult, kept a hunting diary in which he recorded bagging 163 of the game birds during the 1975-76 season and 103 through Christmas Eve the following season.
“But since December 24, 1976, I’ve never seen a quail to shoot at,” he said.
In January 1977, “we had 12 days with below-zero temperatures in Beckley, and 20 inches of snow on the ground until March,” Justice said, causing quail “to perish beyond belief.”
The following January, a blizzard swept across the state, producing the heaviest statewide snowfall on record.
Justice said scattered populations of quail survived in lower-elevation farm country.
“It seems like enough time has passed that we’d see a comeback but, so far, we haven’t,” he said, prompting him to launch his restoration initiative, which he said would cost a total of about $100,000.
The Forks of Coal Wildlife Education Center was the site of Justice’s announcement of the quail restoration program.