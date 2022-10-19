CHAPMANVILLE — Dignity Hospice held its 18th annual Dignity Memorial Walk at Chapmanville Regional High School on Oct. 8.
The event is held every year as a way for people to come out and honor their loved ones, along with some fun additions like food, giveaways, and inflatables for children. 2022 marked the return of the event after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 and weather.
This year’s event included a field of color in which the walkers, volunteers and staff wore assorted colors of T-shirts that defined each person. The memorial walkers wore sky blue to symbolize hope and happiness; volunteers wore coral shorts that symbolized being healthy, good luck and renewal; and staff wore tie-dye shirts to symbolize calmness.
The memorial walk participants were asked to walk two laps around the area.
“This is our 18th year for the event, and we could not have been more pleased with the turnout, especially with our two-year hiatus due to COVID, and the weather not being in our favor,” said Cortney Perry, this year’s Coordinator of the Dignity Memorial Walk. “Things turned out great. “It is always so great to see the families of our hospice patients having fun and to feel the love along with the radiating support they have for Dignity. Plus, we had around 150 volunteers that helped with a wide variety of event activities which ranged from setting up the day before, serving lunch and doing activities with our kids.”
The guest speaker for this year’s event was Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College President Dr. Pamela Alderman. Participants from that school’s first and second year RN program, along with the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center’s LPN program, volunteered to help with the supervision of several activities.
Lunch was prepared and provided by the Logan Shrine Club as well as Riley Joe and Teresa Evans and Teresa Perry.
“We are so very fortunate to have such strong supporters of this event and we appreciate everyone’s effort in making this year’s walk a success,” Cortney Perry said.
Sponsors and donors for the Dignity Hospice Memorial Walk: Logan Regional Medical Center, Lowe’s of Logan, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Buffalo Creek Memorial Library Library, Coalfield Health Center, White Oak Church of God, Thornhill Auto Group, Kuenzel Law, Logan Bank and Trust, Bray and Oakley Insurance, Logan County Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, Handley Funeral Home, Logan Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, Superior Filter Company Inc., Grace Equipment Company, White Armature Works Inc., McCormick’s, and Hainer’s Collision.
“We also had some extraordinary individuals who need to be recognized for all their help with this year’s Memorial Walk,” Cortney Perry said. “Those include Teresa Evans and Teresa Perry for always stepping up and helping when needed, Lindsey Whited for being the event’s MC, and Harold McMillen Jr. for giving the invocation for the event. Also, we could never forget what our amazing teams brought to this event, even as they registered, they were still bringing in door prizes on behalf of their loved ones. ‘Team Hoovie’ gave a letter of heartfelt thanks, and we were so honored to know that this has become one of their most cherished yearly events.”
All the funds collected for the work will help provide care through Logan, Mingo, Boone, Lincoln and Wayne counties. For more information about getting involved with the Dignity Memorial Walk, or to get information about Dignity Hospice, contact the office in Chapmanville at 304- 855-4764.