Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

In response to a lawsuit, West Virginia officials have pushed back a required step toward their controversial plans to develop a recreational vehicle campground at Cacapon Resort State Park.

The state Division of Natural Resources agreed in a court filing Monday to cancel a meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday on the RV campground proposal.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you