CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates’ Committee on Senior, Children and Family Issues on Friday pushed forward a bill some delegates worry could create a gray area and protect abusive parents in child neglect cases.
Also advanced by the committee Friday was House Bill 2798, which would mandate mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 testing in all newborn babies.
The child abuse bill, House Bill 2524, would modify the definition of child abuse or neglect to further exclude accidental injury to protect a parent from being charged in any incident they would not reasonably foresee coming.
The bill, sponsored by Delegates Tom Fast, R-Fayette, and John Mandt, R-Cabell, states accidental physical, mental or emotional injury to a child, arising from a reasonable failure by a parent, guardian or custodian to recognize or foresee the threat arising from circumstances leading to an incidental or unplanned event that has resulted in injury to the child, is not abuse or neglect.
Committee Minority Chair Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, questioned if the bill, which failed to pass last year, was necessary because it was already covered under law.
In reading Fast’s bill, committee counsel T.J. Drake said accidental injury covered in the code currently states neglect is if a parent does not exercise a reasonable, minimum degree of care to ensure the child’s safety or health. HB 2524 would add additional language that further develops the notion that accidental and not reasonably foreseeable incidents that create injury are not abuse or neglect.
“It eliminates any ambiguity when accidents do occur. As we all know with children accidents happen, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ve exercised failed acts as a minimum degree of care,” Drake said “Accidents and incidents we can’t foresee happen, and this language that’s more specific than in the code delineates that accidents are not abuses.”
Drake said he has seen cases in which parents have turned their head for a second and their children have been injured on the playground. The code would remove those situations from accusations of neglect, he said.
But Zukoff said the current code is already narrowed to unreasonable failure to protect a child.
“If we’re going to change the code, I want to understand how it’s going to be meaningful to change the code, because I didn’t realize that we had any issue with this,” she said.
Zukoff said she had discussed the issue with Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, who could not attend the meeting, and asked questions he brought up during that discussion. The two worry it would strengthen the defense of parents who truly abuse and neglect their children.
“Adding language around accidental mental or emotional injury to a child creates unnecessary ambiguity in the law. Child abuse cases are already notoriously difficult to prosecute,” she said. “This code changes and weakens an abuse law, further strengthening the possibility of a naivete defense.”
Even without the proposed law in place, prosecutors are not likely to pursue cases of accidental harm because their caseloads are full, she said.
Zukoff said the law could protect parents who actually harm their children because they did not realize something was wrong, even if it causes irreparable harm, such as a parent who allows their child to be sexually abused, believing it was OK because the same thing happened to the parent when they were a child.
She also asked if it would cover a parent who is an active illicit drug user who uses drugs in front of their child, exposing them to mental and emotional trauma. The bill would protect them because it was unintentional, she said.
“Do you see where we are opening this for accidental mental or emotional abuse that we could make that a gray area instead of the black and white area that it currently is?” she said.
Delegate Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, questioned why the bill excluded foster parents. After many of her questions went unanswered, she said she would like to speak to representatives of the prosecutors’ offices, Child Protective Services, a psychiatrist or therapist and pediatrician.
No one made comments in support of the bill during the meeting. Nonetheless, the bill passed the committee Friday and was referred to the Committee on Judiciary.
In discussing HB 2798, which would create Embie’s Law, Drake said mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 is a progressively debilitating, painful disorder that can affect skeletal structure, connective tissue and organs, among other possible cognitive challenges.
While incurable, an early detection of the disorder can ensure a better and longer quality of life for those diagnosed.
Committee Minority Vice Chair Delegate Brent Boggs, D-Braxton, the bill’s main sponsor, said 4-year-old Embie’s parents hope the bill could be some form of a legacy for their daughter. Embie has spent her life in and out of hospitals. She had been set to go to the Mayo Clinic for a bone marrow transplant, but there was a setback due to the pandemic.
“I think it’s incumbent upon all of us, since we’re here to represent, you know, everybody in the state. When you have a situation like this, political parties don’t matter, where you live in the state doesn’t matter. It’s all about the kids,” he said. “(The grandmother) mentions in here that she just wants this to be something, that her life meant something.”
Ten other delegates also sponsor the bill, including local Delegates Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell, and Matt Rohrbach, R-Cabell.
The bill passed in the committee and was referred to the Committee on Health and Human Resources. It was also passed by the committee last year, but it failed to make it out of the second reference committee.