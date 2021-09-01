HUNTINGTON — The second half of August has proved to be a sad time for music lovers as a run of recent deaths in the music world has rocked the business.
Within a short period of time, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists Dusty Hill of ZZ Top and Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones died along with folk and country music greats Nanci Griffith and Don Everly, of the highly influential and popular Everly Brothers, and banjo great Bill Emerson.
On Aug. 20, another legend passed away, and this time it was a son of the Tri-State in Tom T. Hall.
Tom T. Hall was one of the best songwriters to ever put words to music. His own recordings made their way up the charts many times, including cuts such as “I Love” and “Old Dogs, Children and Watermelon Wine.” But he also wrote many hits for other people including “Harper Valley PTA,” which became a No. 1 radio hit for Jeanie C. Riley in 1968. The brilliant Hall-penned song “That’s How I Got To Memphis” has been covered by everyone from Bobby Bare and Marty Stuart to the Avett Brothers, Charlie Crocket, Deryl Dodd, Buddy Miller and more. The song became a staple for southern Ohio’s Tim Shelton and Newfound Road as well.
All of this success and more led Tom T. Hall, also famously known as ‘The Storyteller,’ to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Fame with his wife Dixie Hall, with the two of them co-writing many hits over the years for bluegrass artists.
When it comes to the life story of the great Tom T. Hall, it all starts in his hometown of Olive Hill, Kentucky, located on the other side of Ashland and just south of Ironton. As a teenager, Hall traveled and performed throughout the Tri-State in a band called the Kentucky Travelers, often performing at movie theaters.
The Mountain State also played an important part in Hall’s career as after a stint in the military, he was a radio announcer at WRON-AM, broadcast out of Ronceverte, West Virginia, and at WVRC-AM in Spencer, West Virginia, both in the early 1960s.
While country music was his focus, Hall’s love of bluegrass music never left him, stemming from his time growing up in eastern Kentucky. At his home studio outside of Nashville, Tom T. and Dixie Hall mentored and helped many a bluegrass artist, including Eric Gibson of the Gibson Brothers band.
After news of Hall’s passing spread over social media and the news wires, I did a search on my Facebook page trying to find some posts I had made about Hall over the years. I found a blurb I posted live from the IBMA Awards luncheon where they were giving out the Industry Awards in the bluegrass field. As a nominee for Writer of the Year that day in 2012, Tom T. and Dixie Hall were sitting at my nominees table along with acclaimed bluegrass musicians Pam Gadd, Chris Jones, Marshall Wilborn and Lynn Morris. Morris, by the way, was just announced as an inductee into the IBMA Hall of Fame class of 2021. Although it sounds a bit corny now, sitting at the table with Hall really made me feel like I was doing something right.
Then, I came across a post I had made about a 2015 interview I did for Bluegrass Unlimited Magazine with the aforementioned Eric Gibson where I touted a story that Gibson gave to me about how Tom T. and Dixie Hall changed his musical life. Yet, to my amazement, after I recently retrieved the article, I realized that I never included that story in the final draft. So, after searching through literally hundreds of recorded interviews, I found my conversation with Gibson and can now share that story with the world for the first time. It is a perfect example of the heart of Tom T. Hall.
“You never forget the encouragement you get from people early on in your career,” said Eric Gibson, in 2015. “Tom T. Hall made me think that I could write a song. We came to Nashville, and I can’t remember for what, and while we were there, Tom T. and Dixie came out to see us perform and we met them. I think I sent a letter to them afterwards, thanking them and telling them what a big deal it was for us that they would do that. Then, I get a call from Miss Dixie saying, ‘The next time you come back to town, we want you to stay at the house.’ We were like, ‘Is this real?’”
Amazed by their luck, the Gibson Brothers got to spend some quality time with a legendary couple.
“So, we spent a few days there and it was just magical,” said Gibson. “We did a guitar pull, with each of us doing a song. Mike Bub was there with Tom T. and Dixie, my brother Leigh, and I think Chris Jones was there with Sally Jones. Tom T. says to me, ‘Why don’t you do that song ‘She Paints A Picture.’’ This is a song that I did in the late 1990s. I just looked at him, because this was a song that I wrote, and he said, ‘I bought that record. I love that record.’ I thought, ‘My God, Tom T. Hall bought a record of ours and he liked one of my songs. If Tom T. Hall likes one of my songs, maybe I can write songs.’ It gave me confidence, but not over confidence because I still knew that not all of my songs were great, as I probably got rid of three songs for every one that I kept. But that kind of encouragement was huge.”
Mike Bub, who Gibson mentioned above as being there that weekend at Hall’s house, was just in Huntington to perform with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at the highly successful Fly In Festival. He also recalls that night and his time spent with Tom T. and Dixie.
“The Gibson Brothers were staying at Tom T. and Dixie’s house early on, when they were making one of their albums, and they invited me to come down there and hang out,” said Mike Bub. “That is how I really got to know Tom T. and Dixie, and of course we ate a fabulous meal. They brought out all of these catalogs, these big three to four-inch binders that had all of the lyrics and lead sheets to his whole catalog of songs in them. I’d go through the binders and would say, ‘You guys know this song? This is a fantastic song,’ They were really impressed that I knew those songs.”
That visit in Nashville led to Bub playing the bass on the last album Hall ever made, featuring songs that both he and Miss Dixie had written together. It was a gift from a husband to a wife. Bub knew it was a unique experience at the time, but looking back now, knowing that both Tom T. and Dixie have both left this world (Dixie passed away in 2015), that memory now looms even larger.
“I got a message that said Tom T. wanted everybody down there to the studio 30 minutes early,” said Bub. “I was kidding when I said, ‘Well, there better be some dang sausage biscuits down there,’ as if you would ever go hungry at their house. Sure enough, I get to the house and, ‘There’s your sausage and biscuits, Bub.’ Then Tom T. says to us, ‘The reason I’ve got everybody here early is because we want to let you know that you are not here because you are the greatest pickers in the world. You are here because we like you. So let’s go in here and have a good time and make a record. What do you say?’ I just thought that was great. They were so generous with their home and their interest in musicians and they were really special people. You will never meet anyone like them again.”
You can see signs commemorating the life and career of Tom T. Hall at the city line in Olive Hill, Kentucky, and alongside Route 23, the world-renowned Country Music Highway, which famously winds its way through the Tri-State in eastern Kentucky. Hall’s name joins the other great local and legendary musicians featured on the Country Music Highway signs including Loretta Lynn, Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Larry Cordle, The Judds, Patty Loveless, Dwight Yoakam, Chris Stapleton and many more.