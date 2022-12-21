Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

More ethylene oxide meetups coming
A crowd of roughly three dozen gathered in the Schoenbaum Center in North Charleston for an August meeting held by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to update community members about agency efforts to address ethylene oxide air emissions. The DEP has announced two more public gatherings to be held next month on a proposed permit renewal for an ethylene oxide distribution facility near Union Carbide's Institute site. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

West Virginia regulators have scheduled two public gatherings on a proposed permit renewal for a Union Carbide distribution system near the company’s Institute plant site for a carcinogen that has driven up county cancer risk estimates.

The state Department of Environmental Protection will hold an in-person public meeting to give information and answer questions on the proposed permit renewal, as well as a virtual hearing the next day to take official comments on the proposal.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmedia

llc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

