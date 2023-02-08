West Virginia environmental regulators have proposed a $125,000 fine for a prominent coal mining company, citing water pollution violations in the Upper Guyandotte River watershed that span over two years.
The state Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday made public a proposed settlement of an administrative penalty order resolving water pollution violations charged to Coal-Mac LLC. Coal-Mac is a Lexington, Kentucky-based surface and underground mining company that operates in Logan and Mingo counties.
The proposed settlement lists more than seven dozen exceedances of selenium and aluminum from February 2020 through June 2022 at Coal-Mac’s Pine Creek No. 1 and No. 2 surface mines in Logan County.
In an emailed statement, Coal-Mac general counsel and corporate secretary Ryan Schwartz said three bioreactor ponds constructed below active fill sites at Pine Creek were behind the proposed settlement, reporting that sedimentation and higher than anticipated flows through the system have made compliance harder to achieve at the site.
Schwartz said Coal-Mac has built 15 passive bioreactors aimed at reducing the impacts of selenium discharges from Coal-Mac mine areas since 2011, using organic materials to drive microbial and chemical reactions to lower the concentration of metals, acidity and sulfate in water.
“The subject ponds in this proposed order were the last constructed so they will be the last to be removed, but we are confident in the effectiveness of this method,” Schwartz said.
Selenium is a common mine site-generated pollutant widespread in waters in West Virginia’s southern coalfield counties that has toxic impacts on aquatic life. Selenium accumulation in larval aquatic insects and fish from mine-impacted streams eats away at the biodiversity of central Appalachian waters.
There’s only a “modest difference” between selenium consumption levels thought to promote human health and those linked to acute or chronic effects, according to a 2020 International Joint Commission report on selenium.
Selenium is an essential mineral that is critical to human health in small amounts, helping prevent damage to cells and aiding heart and thyroid health.
But toxic human exposure may occur when selenium levels build up in ecosystems via leaching from mining waste into aquatic systems and emissions from burning coal or other industrial activities, the report observed.
West Virginia’s risk of toxic exposure to selenium from industrial activity has been the highest in the country.
Forty-one of the 50 industrial point sources with effluent limit exceedances that have discharged the most selenium as of November 2021 were in West Virginia, according to a Gazette-Mail review of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.
Those included only sources that discharge to impaired waterbodies and release pollutants like selenium potentially contributing to waterbody impairment.
Two of every three of those industrial point sources were mines.
Final settlement of the DEP’s administrative penalty order is subject to comments received during a 30-day period ending March 2.
Comments may be submitted to: Jamie Hopen, Environmental Resource Analyst; West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Mining and Reclamation, Inspection & Enforcement; 601 57th Street SE; Charleston, WV 25304; (304) 926-0499. Comments may also be emailed to DEP.Comments@wv.gov.