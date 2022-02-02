CHARLESTON — Debate over the new Religious Freedom Restoration Act began before the bill made it to committee.
House Judiciary Vice Chairman Tom Fast, R-Fayette, introduced the legislation Monday. Soon thereafter, Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, responded on the Senate floor during a time reserved for general remarks, referring to the bill by its commonly known acronym, pronounced “rif-rah.”
“This is a recycled hate bill generally known as RFRA, which allows and encouraged discrimination against people based on their sexual orientation,” Woelfel said.
Threads of dissent over House Bill 4015 can be traced to 2016, the last time the Legislature seriously considered the legislation before voting it down. The bill would codify a “balancing test” used by the courts to determine whether the government has placed an undue burden on someone’s religion, violating the First Amendment’s free-exercise clause.
State lawmakers fashioned the measure after a 1993 federal law declared unconstitutional four years later by the Supreme Court. Rep. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., now the Senate majority leader, introduced the federal bill, and a fellow Democrat, then-President Bill Clinton, signed it. The American Civil Liberties Union endorsed the law.
Fast’s swift reaction and the fierce opposition of other Democrats, including the state’s two openly LGBTQ+ state lawmakers, show how far the legislation has drifted from its origins.
Schumer’s bill was driven by bipartisan furor over a Supreme Court ruling backing the state of Oregon’s refusal to pay unemployment benefits to two Native Americans fired from their private jobs after testing positive for mescaline, the primary ingredient in peyote, used in religious ceremonies. The new law required that infringements on the free-exercise clause further “a compelling government interest” and be the least restrictive option.
The high court struck down the measure in a 1997 ruling, finding it overly broadened federal power. But the concept endured. A version of the law had passed in 21 states by 2017. The right embraced it, and in the eyes of the law’s detractors, recrafted it into a tool for discrimination on religious grounds.
Woelfel’s position Monday echoed that of the bill’s foes from 2016, who also depicted it as a means for discrimination.
Woelfel invoked Nucor Corp., a steel-processing company that earlier this month announced a deal to build a $2.7 billion steel recycling plant in Mason County.
Woelfel said if West Virginia wanted to attract similar deals, the state should reject RFRA.
“Companies like Nucor do not favor discrimination,” Woelfel said. “They don’t locate in states where discrimination is allowed and where it’s encouraged.”
Sen. Bob Karnes, R-Randolph, said Tuesday the bill would draw more companies like Nucor.
“When we say we want to land more Nucor-type companies in West Virginia, I think the obvious answer is we need RFRA as fast as we can get it in order to attract more Nucors to West Virginia,” Karnes said.
A Nucor representative did not respond to a request for comment.
The bill’s supporters say it codifies legal precedent from two U.S. Supreme Court cases and one state high court case.
West Virginia’s law also would require courts to determine whether religious beliefs are sincerely held in addition to answering whether the government’s interest is compelling and whether the action is the least restrictive.
“The bill does not pick winners and losers,” Fast said. “It provides that in these situations the court is to apply this test.”
For businesses, the bill “gives stability” in the court system, Fast said.
LGBTQ+ Delegates Cody Thompson, D-Randolph, and Danielle Walker, D-Monongalia, said the bill promotes stereotypes about the state.
“Are we allowing discrimination, which is definitely an intersection of hate, to fall upon West Virginia?” Walker said. “I have a big problem with that. I do not feel that this protects the First Amendment.”
Walker said she was frustrated that anti-discrimination measures such as the Fairness and Crown acts had not caught the public’s attention as RFRA has.
“I am tired of these type of bills dictating who we are as mountaineers,” Walker said. “If mountaineers are supposed to be free, (RFRA) is definitely a shackle on our state.”
Thompson said the bill sends a bad message to young people in West Virginia and outside of the state.
“Any legislation that seeks to strip the LGBTQ community either explicitly or subversively of our rights is wrong for West Virginia,” Thompson said. “In the U.S., everyone is afforded freedom of and from religion.”
The bid to pass the bill in 2016 died in the Senate, where LGBTQ+ protections were added. Fast introduced a bill last year that gained no traction.
His latest effort stands in a queue of bills pending before the House Judiciary Committee as of Wednesday.