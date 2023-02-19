Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Tour of Gallery in Thomas, WV - 1

During the fellowship, participants learn from local leaders about different paths to success and achieving their dreams in West Virginia. During their in-person session in Tucker County, Fellows from the Class of 2022 got a tour of Thomas, West Virginia, from gallery owner and artist Seth Pitt. Pictured left to right are Casey Withers, Jenna Grayson, Seth Pitt, Swathi Mukkamala and Brittany Javins.

 Olivia Sauvageot | Submited photo

HUNTINGTON — Through a combination of virtual sessions and in-person visits to communities across West Virginia, a multi-month program will offer professional development and networking opportunities to aid young professionals who apply.

Individuals from all industries who are in their 20s and 30s and are working or living within West Virginia or thinking of moving to West Virginia can apply through Feb. 28 for the GWV Fellowship, a program of the organization Generation West Virginia (GWV), said Melanie McIntire, fellowship director for GWV.

