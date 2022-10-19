Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Internationally known portrait artist Annette Polan wouldn’t say she has art in her blood — it’s more in her background and upbringing. Polan’s mother, Dorothy Lewis Polan, was instrumental in founding the Huntington Museum of Art; now, Polan’s work has been displayed at HMA over the years.

After majoring in art history in college, Polan’s 40-year career in the arts happened almost accidentally. She spent time in Europe with fellow artists, which solidified her career path, though she says she lucked into her position teaching at the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she is now professor emerita.

Shine On, West Virginia is an online resource for arts in the Mountain State with its cornerstone being a web series showcasing West Virginians working in the arts and entertainment industries.

