CHARLESTON — Data and details from employee emails mocking Appalachians highlighted the second week of the federal trial in Huntington and Cabell County’s case claiming three drug companies fueled the opioid epidemic.
After an opening week that painted a picture of the rise of the opioid crisis, the second week turned the focus to a Drug Enforcement Administration database before the spotlight shifted to two AmerisourceBergen executive vice presidents. AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson are defendants in the case.
The data outlined the millions of opiates being shipped to Cabell County. Emails found in the inbox of Chris Zimmerman, senior vice president of AmerisourceBergen, revealed a culture of company employees ridiculing Appalachians.
Craig McCann, a data analyst, testified over three days that nearly 90% of the opiate doses were sent to Cabell County by three distribution facilities owned by the defendants. Half of the opiate supply went to just nine pharmacies in the county. He said the potency of the drugs also increased over time.
McCann said data showed 109.8 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone units were shipped into Cabell, or 127.9 million of all 14 opiate variants, from 2006 to 2014.
The “Big Three” shipped 17.08 doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone per person annually throughout the United States, 37.04 to West Virginia and 63.48 to Cabell County.
McCann said SafeScript, a small Huntington pharmacy, averaged 35,551 oxycodone dose units a month, about seven times the national rate. Pharmacies receive an average of 60,000 oxycodone doses a year. SafeScript received 426,000 before it was shut down following a 2012 raid.
Defense lawyers said McCann changed the scales of graphs to make them look more dramatic for trial. McCann said Wednesday the charts are computer-generated and not manipulated by his business.
After Zimmerman took the stand, the courtroom fell silent as Cabell attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. walked him through emails found in his account which contained parody songs that used such words as “pillbillies” and “OxyContinville” to describe West Virginians.
The missives warned of a mass northern exodus from Florida after stricter opioid laws were passed there and acknowledged “there is a whole lot of pain” in Appalachia because of the crisis.
Zimmerman said the emails were sent for business purposes only and to vent frustration from their tireless work to keep the supply chain safe.
The week ended Friday with testimony from David May, AmerisourceBergen vice president of corporate security and diversion control. His testimony was used to build a record of regulations, protocols and policies held within AmerisourceBergen ahead of testimony from Steve Mays, vice president of regulatory affairs for the company.
May worked three decades for the DEA before joining AmerisourceBergen. He said as an AmerisourceBergen employee he would “learn” of actions taken by the regulator, but he didn’t know whether that led to an arrest or conviction. While that would indicate there was some activity related to diversion of prescription pills, he said the over-prescription of opioids has gone down significantly over time.
May said when taking on a new customer, the company looks into the prospect’s history, including distributors the business has used. Defense attorneys have maintained there was no way for companies to know about other distributors because the DEA withheld that information.
He said when he joined the company, regulation and company policy was to cancel suspicious orders, but what a suspicious order means under regulation is vague. Defense attorneys have held they had no duty to hold orders.
The trial is expected to continue this week with testimony from more AmerisourceBergen employees.