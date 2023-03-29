Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Danville Pizza Hut targets a mid-April reopening after rebuilding following a February 2022 fire.

 Matthew Britton | HD Media

DANVILLE — A fire in February 2022 destroyed the old Pizza Hut building in Danville, but the company aims to return better, as efforts finalize on the new facility.

Tasty Hut Regional Vice President Wil Breeden said the company is excited for the opportunity to serve Danville again.

