DANVILLE — A fire in February 2022 destroyed the old Pizza Hut building in Danville, but the company aims to return better, as efforts finalize on the new facility.
Tasty Hut Regional Vice President Wil Breeden said the company is excited for the opportunity to serve Danville again.
“It means a ton to us as a company to be back,” he said. “It’s a restaurant that we’re very excited about. As a company, it’s one that we’ve been focused on for our growth plan, it’s one that we’ve had circled. It’s a very important restaurant for us due to the fact that we stopped serving a community that we wanted to serve. It was a restaurant that we were not prepared to close, and due to the circumstances of its closure, we’re very excited about it coming back.”
The company anticipates a grand opening ceremony in mid-April, but as of CVN print deadline, an exact date had not been determined.
The upgraded facility will feature a dining area consisting of tables and booths, putting online rumors to rest that the business would be carryout only, and the fan-favorite salad bar is also set to return.
Unlike the old building, the new restaurant will have a drive through, and delivery services are expected to be offered within the same radius of the previous location.
Finally, Breeden said the new building features a modern oven system that’s expected to highly increase pizza cooking speeds.
