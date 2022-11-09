Tristan Plotkin, left, and Cameron Williams of the Putman Area Robotics team test a Toyota robot during the ninth annual West Virginia Makes Festival on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Marshall University in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — This year’s West Virginia Makes Festival brought together people for a celebration of ingenuity, creativity and innovation to inspire makers, artists, inventors, entrepreneurs and hobbyists.
The ninth annual event took place Friday on Marshall University’s Memorial Student Center Plaza and featured 22 exhibits, interactive attractions and games by innovators, makers and entrepreneurs.
The event also featured live music and other entertainment, as well as hands-on activities.
It was presented by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and included the festival’s annual Design Challenge, which provides hobbyists, inventors, enthusiasts, artists and students the opportunity to demonstrate their new ideas and skills by presenting their new projects or creations to a panel of judges.
Gary and Julie Gini, of The Instrument Lab in Spencer, West Virginia, won first place in the adult division.
“I’ve been repairing instruments for 35 years as a repair technician in the music industry, and I found a need for improving existing tools or creating tools that don’t exist to make my job easier, faster and with better results,” Gary Gini said. “We brought a selection of tools for dent repair, work hold fixtures for flutes, clarinets and saxophones, also differential pressure testers to test for leaks and a fairly broad range of tools specific to the professional repair technician industry.”
In the youth division, brothers Nate and Samuel Bowen, two homeschooled teenagers from Huntington, tied for first place.
Samuel Bowen, of Forging Discarded Steel, won for forging repurposed steel into knives, while Nate Bowen, of Paleo Mechatronics, won for his work with mechatronic puppets called “animatronics.”
“I’ve been wanting to do this for a long time and have had drawings from when I was 10 years old,” Nate Bowen said. “I would like to eventually get into the filmmaking field.”
“I would like to make a career in forging,” Samuel Bowen said. “It’s something I really love to do.”
Winners of the challenge’s cash prizes, technical assistance from RCBI and custom-made trophies were introduced during an afternoon presentation.
Adult winners
First place: The Instrument Lab (Gary and Julie Gini, of Spencer)
Second place: Endangered Species (Baylee Grueser, a Marshall University student from Racine, Ohio)
Third place: SpectraSwitch (Tom Stewart, of Charleston)
Youth winners
First place: Paleo Mechatronics and Forging Discarded Steel (Nate Bowen and Samuel Bowen, of Huntington)
Second place: Sharpen Ring (Jaelie Shank, Nora Clark and Nadia Hambuchen, students at Barboursville Middle School)
Third place: River Cleanup System (Paxton Hafertepen and Lucas Ward, students at Barboursville Middle School)