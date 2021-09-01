HUNTINGTON — COVID-19 vaccination rates at Huntington’s institutions of higher learning are steadily increasing.
According to Marshall University’s COVID-19 dashboard, 60% of the student body is now vaccinated, up two percentage points from Monday’s start of the term. Employee vaccinations are almost at 84%. Twenty first doses of the vaccine were administered this week.
Fifteen students are in isolation, meaning they are positive for the virus. One of those students is isolating on campus. One student is in quarantine, meaning they have been exposed to someone who is positive. Holderby Hall is restricted to isolating/quarantining students, whether they reside on campus or not.
Ten positive cases were found in students this week. All students who moved into the residence halls Saturday were tested.
At Mountwest Community and Technical College, it was reported at the last board meeting there is a 97% faculty vaccination rate. Vaccines are not required for students at either institution. Mountwest hosted a vaccine clinic last week, with a chance to win a free year of tuition, among other prizes.
Fifty-three percent of Cabell County’s total population is vaccinated. The goal for the county, and the individual schools, is to reach a 70% vaccination rate.
The COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at protecting against severe cases of the virus as well as related hospitalizations and death.
Spread of COVID-19 remains high in Cabell County. On Monday, there were 676 active cases of the virus in the county.
West Virginia as a whole reported 1,448 new positive cases of the virus Thursday and 13 new deaths.
Kentucky reported 65 more virus-related deaths along with its third-highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as hospitals are overwhelmed.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that the latest batch of grim COVID-19 statistics would have spurred him to order a statewide mask mandate indoors if he still wielded the authority, but a recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision shifted such coronavirus-related decisions to the Republican-dominated Legislature.
“That would have been the trigger for me, if it was in my authority to put in a masking order for indoors across the state,” Beshear said of the Wednesday statistics. “Every other time we’ve been this high, we’ve done that and it’s worked. It has decreased the number of cases.
“I can’t do that now, and I get that,” the governor added. “And I’ll provide all the information that I can to the General Assembly and hopefully they will make the best choice that they can.”
Senate President Robert Stivers said this week that such a blanket masking mandate would stand a “very limited chance” with lawmakers.
Nearly 5,400 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ohio on Thursday, for a total of 1,197,873. The number of new cases was similar to daily numbers seen in December and January during the winter surge, according to the state Department of Health.
The Department of Health also reported an increase of COVID-19 cases among students heading back to school. Statewide, there has been a 351% increase among school-age residents in the past month.