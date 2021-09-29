CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice compared the skyrocketing number of coronavirus deaths in West Virginia to some of the state’s worst coal mining disasters, asking why the daily tolls don’t motivate more people to get their COVID-19 shots.
This month’s virus deaths have surpassed the total from the worst coal mining disaster in U.S. history and is on pace to eclipse the previous four months of the pandemic combined.
The 25 deaths reported Thursday pushed the September total to at least 408 with a week still left, according to state health data.
From May through August there were at least 425 reported deaths statewide. And during the first eight months of the pandemic starting in March 2020, West Virginia reported 457 total deaths.
Justice opens each of his weekly news conferences by reading the ages and home counties of every COVID-19 victim. He occasionally asks why the deaths aren’t treated the same as headline-grabbing disasters.
He brought it up again Monday. After reading a list of deaths from over the weekend, the governor referred to a January 2006 explosion near Buckhannon, West Virginia. It captivated audiences as rescuers tried over 41 hours to reach them. One of the 13 trapped coal miners survived.
“I keep going back to that mine disaster at Sago,” Justice said. “It was the focus of all of our attention for days as we prayed and prayed and prayed that they’d be OK. Lots of people trying to help them.”
This month’s deaths in West Virginia are more than the 1907 Monongah explosion in the northern part of the state that killed 362 men and boys. Thursday’s death toll alone nearly matched that of the 29 coal miners who died in the 2010 Upper Big Branch disaster in southern West Virginia.
While the delta-fueled surge in infections may have peaked, U.S. deaths are running at over 1,900 a day on average, the highest level since early March, and the country’s overall toll topped 675,000 Monday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real number is believed to be higher.
Unlike the occasional mine disaster, the public seems to have become numb to news with the daily toll of COVID-19-related deaths.
Overall, at least 3,492 people have died from the virus statewide. Deaths have accelerated in September as the number of virus cases continue a monthslong surge.
Last week, the state set a weekly record for the pandemic with nearly 9,600 positive cases. While the overall number of active cases is on the decline, health officials have warned that deaths and hospitalizations could keep increasing for up to six weeks.
Some hospitals have said their intensive care units are full. Justice and others have pleaded with people not to inundate hospital emergency rooms with noncritical problems. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 hit a record 1,005 on Thursday.
After going through the list of deaths Monday, Justice reiterated one of his key themes — that they could have been avoided.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia ranks last among the states in doses administered per 100,000 population.
Vaccine incentives
In Ohio, residents ages 12-25 who receive the coronavirus vaccine can enter a new lottery making them eligible for five $100,000 college scholarships and 50 $10,000 scholarships, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday in his latest effort to boost the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19.
Details of the new Ohio Vax-to-College program will be announced soon, and is aimed at the group of Ohioans with the most room to grow in terms of receiving the vaccination, the Republican governor said.
Unlike Ohio’s previous college scholarship vaccine incentive program, winners can put the money toward anything from college to trade school to other advancement opportunities.
Only 46% of Ohioans aged 12-25 statewide have received the initial dose of the vaccine, DeWine said. Receiving the vaccine is the best way for students to continue participating in sports from cross country to football and extracurriculars like theater and debate, he said. He reminded Ohioans that students who are vaccinated don’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed to someone with COIVD-19.
Vaccinations remain the state’s ticket out of the pandemic, DeWine said.
“Keeping our children in school in person is a top priority for the state,” he said. “It is a top priority for parents. It is a top priority for our schools, our teachers, our administrators.”
The state has seen more than 42,000 cases of COVID-19 among kids ages 5-17 in Ohio since mid-August, the governor said.
The incentive announcement came the same day the Ohio Hospital Association warned of a dire situation caused by increased coronavirus cases. In mid-July, one of every 100 hospital patients was being treated for COVID-19, the hospital association said. Today, that ratio is one patient out of six.
Virtually all Ohio patients hospitalized from the coronavirus today are unvaccinated, said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the state health director.
Vax-to-School is the governor’s latest effort to use a carrot approach to advancing the state’s vaccination rate.
In a separate incentive program, state employees have been able to receive $100 for getting vaccinated, and their spouses could receive $25 if they also get vaccinated. More than 9,700 employees and more than 3,900 spouses have participated in that to date.
DeWine launched the nationwide movement to offer financial incentives to individuals to receive the vaccine in May with Ohio’s Vax-a-Million program, a lottery that awarded five $1 million prizes to adults and five full-ride college scholarships to children.
While the program generated excitement, it resulted in only a temporary rise in vaccinations before numbers fell again. In July, the governor suggested he might launch a more modest statewide incentive program, then put the idea on hold to urge the FDA to grant COVID-19 vaccinations full approval.
The governor argued the vaccinations’ current emergency use authorization was fueling vaccine hesitancy. The FDA granted that full approval to the Pfizer vaccine last month, but Ohio’s vaccination numbers have continued to lag.
Just over 53% of Ohioans have started the vaccine process as of Thursday, or about 6.2 million people, according to the state Health Department. Just under 50% have completed the process, or about 5.8 million people.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks, from 5,834.14 on Sept. 7 to 6,647.86 on Sept. 21, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Nearly all of the approximately 18,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 this year were not fully vaccinated, the governor said last month.
Hospitals overwhelmed
In Kentucky, the prolonged surge of COVID-19 cases has shown signs of leveling off, but overstressed hospitals can’t sustain the current pace of seriously ill virus patients, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday as he pleaded with people to take preventive steps.
The governor — who had much of his pandemic-fighting authority taken away by lawmakers — stressed that the more Kentuckians who get vaccinated and wear masks when indoors in public, the “faster we can get this thing on the way down.”
“We are hoping that, in the very least, we are plateauing in terms of new cases,” Beshear said in offering a ray of optimism amid a period that turned into the state’s worst COVID-19 escalation. “Certainly our hope is that we will start to see a decrease.”
But Kentucky remains in a “very dangerous situation,” he warned, as the highly contagious delta variant makes younger Kentuckians sicker and as hospital intensive care units are still inundated with virus patients, many on ventilators.
“If we plateau at the level we’re at right now, we cannot sustain it in our hospitals,” the governor said. “It is too much, with too many people sick.”
On Thursday, Beshear reported 4,099 new COVID-19 cases and 44 more virus-related deaths.
Two-thirds of Kentucky’s hospitals continue to deal with critical staffing shortages, he said. Meanwhile, most coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people. Kentucky recently reached another vaccination milestone with 70% of Kentuckians eligible to receive COVID-19 shots having received at least one dose.
Some prominent Senate Republicans have urged the Democratic governor to call lawmakers back for another special legislative session to funnel aid to hospitals struggling to overcome those chronic staffing shortages.
Nancy Galvagni, president of the Kentucky Hospital Association, told a legislative panel on Wednesday that hospitals are paying significantly more to retain and recruit health care workers to try to keep up with the virus-related demand.
“Our hospitals tell me that they cannot sustain the amounts they’re having to pay for staffing,” she said.
Kentucky’s hospitals lost about $1 billion last year due to increased pandemic costs, despite receiving federal assistance, Galvagni said. Hospitals are looking to the state government for help, she said, noting that several other states have used a portion of their federal pandemic aid to help their hospitals overcome staffing shortages.
“Resources are strained, and hospitals large and small … are all saying that they need help,” she said.
Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado urged the governor to call lawmakers into a special session to tackle the staffing issue, saying: “The longer we wait, the worse this problem is going to get.”
“Because this isn’t the last surge for COVID-19,” he said.
If necessary, lawmakers could redirect previously appropriated funds to assist hospitals, he said.
Beshear responded Thursday that lawmakers haven’t offered a plan on where the money would come from or specifics about how the aid program would work. Before he called a previous pandemic-related special session this month, he had multiple meetings with legislative leaders and proposals were exchanged, Beshear said. Such consensus-building is typical before a special session, but none of that has occurred for a session to assist hospitals, he said.
“I think a lot of this is about being unwilling to truly do what it would take — and it wouldn’t cost us a dime — to alleviate this crisis in hospitals,” the governor said. “And that’s require masking. Masking has flattened the curve every single surge we’ve had, and when I had the power to do it, we prevented our hospitals from being overrun.”
Beshear lost much of his authority to unilaterally combat the pandemic when the GOP-led Legislature limited the governor’s emergency powers. The state Supreme Court upheld the Legislature’s actions, and lawmakers set pandemic policies in the recent special session. They scrapped the statewide school mask mandate and put a ban on any statewide mask rules until June 2023.
The governor on Thursday touted efforts by his administration to assist overburdened hospitals. That includes deploying more than 500 Kentucky National Guard members to 29 Kentucky hospitals.