LAND TRANSFERS
Deed between Premier Bank and Jimmy Nelson & Retta Chaney, $15,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-10-2021.
7.51 ac. m/l as is deed between Vanderbilt Mtg. & Finance Inc. and Denny Miller, $77,000., Laurel Hill Dist., as of 3-12-2021.
Deed between Wayne Allen Goodman and Bradley Lenair Hardwick, $3,500., Harts Dist., as of 3-12-2021.
68.658 ac. Deed between Richard Kola Smith and Jason Woodall, $45,000., Carroll Dist., as of 3-12-2021.
Deed between Carolyn E. Walls and Jordan L. Moore, $120,000., Carroll Dist., as of 3-12-2021.
.629 deed between Jordan L. Walls & Jordan L. Moore FKA and Jordan L. Walls, Carroll Dist., as of 3-12-2021.
Deed between Thomas A. & Justin Adkins and Marcus B. Owens, $108,000., Sheridan Dist., as of 3-16-2021.
0.88 ac (1 ac. By deed) survey map to Odessa Marie & Heather Michelle Adkins, Sheridan Dist., Allegheny Surveys Inc., as of 3-16-2021.
0.60, 1 & 0.41 ac. Deeds between Diana Kay & David M. Miller, Linda Lisa & Michael E. Lovejoy and Linda Lisa & Michael Eugene Lovejoy, Jefferson Dist., as of 3-16-2021.
Right of way between 1) Randall Don Tabor 2) Jack L. & Sylvia Miller 3) Lisa Hughes and Dominion Energy WV Hope Gas Inc., as of 3-17-2021.
Lots 1,2,3, pt. 4 deed between Lee & Vonda Vance and Zachary Vance & Stephanie Carter, $1,500., Laurel Hill Dist., Midkiff, as of 3-17-2021.
½ ac. m/l deed between Herbert & Regina Davis and Burgess & Melissa Cantrell, $5,000., Harts Dist., as of 3-17-2021.
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Samantha Browning has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & No vehicle insurance offenses, as of 7-16-2021.
Samantha Ann Browning has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) offenses as of 7-16-2021.
Ernest Holbart Calaway has been charged with Criminal penalties (Hatfield and McCoy Authority) offense as of 7-16-2021.
Arial Dakota Dillon has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Driving too fast for roadway conditions offenses as of 7-10-2021.
Linda Hoff has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-12-2021.
Justin Mounts has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offense as of 7-13-2021.
Allison Mullins has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-13-2021.
Kavanna P. Nelson has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-13-2021.
McKenzie Stewart has been charged with Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor & Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, offenses as of 7-13-2021.
Kirby White has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, Knowingly or intentionally possessing controlled substance without valid prescription, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, No vehicle insurance & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 7-15-2021.