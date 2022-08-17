Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LAND TRANSFERS

n Min. 1/3 of 1/6 of 113 acre, deed between G. Russell Rollyson Jr., Ronnie Chambers and Ronnie Chambers and Michael A. Hale, $82.68, Jefferson District, Hand Fork, as of 5-24-2022.

Tags

Recommended for you