HUNTINGTON — Attorneys representing inmates in West Virginia’s regional jails and the administrators of West Virginia’s jails and prisons tentatively reached an agreement regarding the update and practice of COVID-19 policies in the jails.
About two hours of negotiations took place, instead of the scheduled hearing at the Sidney L. Christie U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Huntington, while corrections officials, who had been called as witnesses for the hearing, waited.
U.S. District Judge Robert “Chuck” Chambers had scheduled the hearing on a motion for an injunction from the inmates, who said West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are not adhering to COVID-19 policies that would limit the spread of the virus among inmates and jail staff.
The inmates also said the policies themselves are outdated, having been last updated in April 2020, after Chambers rejected a similar request for an injunction from the inmates.
Details of the potential agreement were not released Wednesday afternoon.
The attorneys for the inmates and state officials came to an agreement “in principle,” said Jennifer Wagner, an attorney with Mountain State Justice who is representing the inmates with fellow attorney Lydia Milnes.
“We feel optimistic based on what we were able to talk about today,” Wagner said.
Wagner and Milnes filed the motion seeking the injunction on behalf of the inmates on Oct. 12. Part of the motion included a report from Dr. Homer Venters, a doctor and epidemiological expert in correctional health.
In his report, Venters said he was “deeply concerned about jail practices that actively and needlessly expose people to COVID-19 infection, morbidity and morality.”
Representing the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation are Webster Arceneaux III, Richard Gottlieb, Valery Raupp and Anna Casto, all from the Lewis Glasser law firm in Charleston.
Arceneaux argued in a brief that Chambers granted correctional officials discretion in April 2020 when he denied the inmates’ first motion for an injunction. Officials maintain that discretion should remain intact, saying it has allowed corrections officials to adapt and modify policies throughout the pandemic to meet “available resources, security and administrative concerns as well as address quickly changing situations.”
“Defendant has done what is reasonable and used her best efforts and resources to mitigate outbreaks and to contain outbreaks as they occur, including through quarantine,” Arceneaux said in court documents.
The inmates’ motion is part of an ongoing lawsuit filed in December 2018 in which they claim Corrections and Rehabilitation failed to provide them with adequate health care.
None of the inmates who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit are seeking release based on their claims.
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Communications Director Lawrence Messina responded to a request for comment from HD Media on Thursday by saying, “The men and women of Corrections have supported West Virginia’s fight against COVID-19,” and adding how grateful the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation was for the leadership of Gov. Jim Justice.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is part of the state Department of Homeland Security.
Justice is not a party in the case, and HD Media did not reach out to anyone in the Governor’s Office for comment or mention Justice in the request for comment from state corrections officials.
“As Gov. Justice says, we must pull the rope together,” Messina said. “It is the hope of DCR that the ongoing discussions yield a resolution that helps accomplish just that. This is an opportunity to enhance DCR’s ongoing focus on reducing the threat from COVID-19, including by encouraging vaccinations.”