HUNTINGTON — The Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE) says 2021 was its third consecutive record-breaking year, with more than 100,000 lives saved and healed — over 10% more than in 2020.
CORE provides organ, tissue and cornea donations across its service area of western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Chemung County, New York.
CORE made possible nearly 700 life-saving organ transplants with its record-breaking 325 organ donors, 10 being over the age of 75. Donors over the age of 75 increased 67% over 2020.
“Every day, we at CORE are inspired by the generous West Virginia donors and their families, who through their own grief, choose to give others the gift of life. 2021 was no different. Nearly 100 generous donors from West Virginia and their families offered life to more than 200 grateful organ transplant recipients,” CORE marketing coordinator Katelynn Metz said in an email.
In May 2021, Cecil F. Lockhart, of Welch, West Virginia, became the oldest donor in U.S. history at 95. Lockhart was born in Short Pole, West Virginia, in 1926 and was a coal miner in the Mountain State for more than 50 years. Lockhart served as a corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II.
The recipient of his liver, a woman in her 60s, continues to do well.
Metz said Lockhart’s family was moved to become an organ donor following the death of their son, Stanley, in 2010, after which Stanley healed the lives of 75 people through tissue donation and restored sight to two others through cornea donation.
“We must never forget, especially during this time of record-breaking achievement, that CORE’s work is only made possible by the selfless donors and their giving families who make the powerful decision to give the gift of life. Every achievement in CORE’s more than 40-year history is an acknowledgment of the donors, their families, who said yes to donation,” Metz said.
Metz said that one person, regardless of age or medical history, can save the lives of eight by donating organs and heal the lives of 75 through tissue donation.
“This is your chance to, if the unthinkable was to happen, not only save the life of someone else, but also give your own family a legacy of which they can be proud and in which they can find great comfort,” Metz said in an email. “Quite simply: The lives of 500 West Virginians are depending on it.”
CORE, with the help of donors and hospital partners, donated 59 hearts, 412 kidneys and 175 livers in 2021.
To register as a donor, go to www.registerme.org.