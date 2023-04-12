Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

One of the state’s most visited sites, Coopers Rock State Forest, will receive $10 million in upgrades over the next couple of years.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the upgrades this week, while also reporting that first-quarter revenues are outpacing pre-pandemic levels by more than 200% for the state park.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you