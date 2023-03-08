Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

SDC15064.JPG

Backyard Pizza & Raw Bar in Huntington is located on 3rd Avenue in Huntington and will kick off “Compass Huntington Restaurant Week” beginning Sunday.

 Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s Compass program announced “Compass Huntington Restaurant Week”.

The event, which runs until March 12, will feature new restaurants each day offering unique dining experiences to local residents and visitors, city officials said in a press release.

