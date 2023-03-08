HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington’s Compass program announced “Compass Huntington Restaurant Week”.
The event, which runs until March 12, will feature new restaurants each day offering unique dining experiences to local residents and visitors, city officials said in a press release.
Participating restaurants will donate a percentage of their sales to the Compass program, which uses intervention strategies to prioritize the physical and mental wellbeing of those who serve the community, the release said.
“Compass Huntington Restaurant Week is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together in support of our police and fire personnel,” Austin Sanders, Compass director, said in a press release. “We are grateful to these amazing restaurants for their support, and we encourage everyone to dine out and make a difference. Compass Huntington Restaurant Week is an opportunity for foodies to explore Huntington’s diverse culinary scene while supporting a vital community service.”
By supporting Compass, restaurant-goers will help ensure that Huntington’s police and fire personnel have the resources they need to stay healthy, both physically and mentally, Sanders added.
The Restaurant Week schedule is as follows for the remainder of the week:
Wednesday, March 8: Texas Roadhouse, 3100 U.S. 60
Thursday, March 9: Buddy’s All-American BBQ, 1537 3rd Ave.
Friday, March 10: Restaurant Day at The Market, 809 3rd Ave. (Fuel Counter, Austin’s at The Market — Homemade Ice Cream and Butter It Up)
Saturday, March 11: Sip Downtown Brasserie, 311 9th St.