The campaign committees of two House Republicans a congressional committee investigating last year’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said should face ethics investigations contributed to the reelection campaign of U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.
The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol referred Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., to the House Ethics Committee for refusing to comply with congressional subpoenas in the January 6 committee investigation.
Jordan and Biggs contributed to Mooney’s campaign committee to support the West Virginia congressman’s successful campaign for a fifth term in the House of Representatives.
Mooney himself is the subject of two unresolved House Ethics Committee investigations.
Jordan’s campaign committee contributed $2,000 to Mooney’s campaign committee in June 2021. Biggs’ campaign committee contributed $1,000 to Mooney’s campaign in May 2022.
The January 6 committee also referred House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., to the House Ethics Committee for their refusals to comply with subpoenas.
Mooney’s committee received the latter contribution eight days before Mooney handily defeated fellow Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in a primary election contest prompted by redistricting. West Virginia lost a House congressional district due to population loss following the 2020 census, setting up Mooney and McKinley to run against each other to represent the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District.
In a statement, Mooney called the January 6 committee a panel of “partisan hacks” and objected to what he called the “continued demonization of President [Donald] Trump,” accusing the committee of trying to cover up what he called “disastrous” policies of President Joe Biden.
Biggs called the committee a “sham” with “pre-determined conclusions” in a statement.
Mooney has maintained fervent support for former President Trump, who the January 6 committee recommended the Department of Justice to consider prosecuting for four crimes, including inciting or aiding an insurrection and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by working to obstruct certifying the election.
Trump aggressively worked to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden and encouraged supporters to flock to the Capitol on the day of the attack. He delivered an incendiary speech that day before a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol in which he falsely claimed he won the election and told the crowd, “[Y]ou have to get your people to fight ... you’ll never take back our country with weakness.”
Five people died after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, including a woman who was shot by Capitol Police, three who died in unspecified “medical emergencies” and a police officer.
Hours after the breach of the Capitol, Mooney voted against certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Mooney questioned the lawfulness of aspects of the vote count in Pennsylvania, a state that Biden carried over Trump, that were already adjudicated with no bearing on the state’s election outcome.
Mooney also signed an objection to counting electoral votes for Nevada, but no vote was held on that objection because no senator joined House members in raising it.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., joined Mooney in voting against certifying election results. McKinley voted for certifying the election outcome.
In a January 6 statement, McKinley explained his vote in part by noting that Trump’s court challenges of the election results had failed.
“So, we are now at the end of the process,” McKinley said.
The January 6 committee was formed last year through mostly a party-line vote, consisting of seven Democrats and two Republicans. The high-profile committee held its final public meeting on Dec. 19 after compiling hundreds of statements from participants in the attack and holding nationally televised hearings at which it received live testimony and played video of dozens of witnesses’ testimonies.
“[W]e understood that millions of Americans still lack the information necessary to understand and evaluate what President Trump has told them about the election,” the committee stated in a summary of its final report. “For that reason, our hearings featured a number of members of President Trump’s inner circle refuting his fraud claims and testifying that the election was not in fact stolen.”
Biggs accused the committee of defaming his name and character and said he looked forward to “setting the record straight” in the next Congress.
House Republicans will get a slim majority in their chamber in the next Congress after spending the past four years in the minority. Jordan is the House Judiciary Committee’s top-ranking Republican.
An Office of Congressional Ethics report released in May found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney accepted an impermissible gift in the form of a trip to Aruba, converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation.
The Office of Congressional Ethics reported evidence that Mooney might have routinely violated House rules and federal laws in doing so, according to the report released by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, a separate body from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.
The office cited evidence that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs and, sometimes, for campaign activities.
The office’s report said Mooney’s staff members rarely, if ever, were compensated for the “substantial time and effort” they spent serving the Mooney family. The report said they sometimes were forced to absorb costs from personal errands or work extra hours to make up for lost time.
In a report referring the first Mooney probe to the House Ethics Committee last year, the Office of Congressional Ethics said evidence suggested that Mooney impermissibly charged day-to-day meals to his campaign and allowed his campaign to pay for personal trips at least twice.
Mooney, 51, of Charles Town, announced last month he was running for a Senate seat up for grabs in the 2024 election cycle, a week after he defeated Democratic challenger Barry Lee Wendell in the general election race to represent the new 2nd District.