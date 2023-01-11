West Virginia environmental regulators have indicated they plan to grant an air quality permit for a controversial proposed medical waste and treatment facility opponents say would create adverse health impacts in Brooke County’s largest city.
The public’s time to weigh in on the permit application is running out.
The state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality has announced a preliminary determination that the proposed facility in Follansbee would meet all state and federal air quality requirements.
That’s not ample assurance for objectors who fear medical waste pollution — including processing of human, animal and chemical waste to convert into fuel to generate electricity.
The facility at 801 Koppers Road proposed by Follansbee-based permit applicant Empire Green Generation LLC would process medical waste using pyrolysis, the heating of an organic material like biomass without oxygen into combustible gases and a charcoal-like substance called biochar.
The air quality permit would approve construction and operation of the pyrolysis unit. Also located at the facility would be four spark-ignition engines for generating electricity.
Monday is the deadline state regulators have set for public comment on the project.
The proposed permit would approve annual emissions of 31.6 tons of particulate matter, 39 tons of sulfur dioxide, 24 tons of nitrogen oxides, 24 tons of volatile organic compounds and 2 tons of hazardous air pollutants.
Waste composition at the facility would consist not only of human, animal and chemical waste but blood, spill material mixtures and used and unused needles and syringes, according to a permit engineering evaluation. The waste would be thermally processed in a pyrolysis system operating at 1,472 to 1,652 degrees Fahrenheit.
Koppers Inc. was the previous owner of the site located roughly 2,000 feet from a residential neighborhood and just over 3,000 feet from Follansbee Park.
A Change.org petition against the facility amassing more than 800 signatures contends it would violate a state Department of Health and Human Resources legislative rule on infectious medical waste that prohibits a commercial infectious medical waste management facility from using incineration technology, including the manufacture or burning of refuse-derived fuel.
The engineering evaluation notes that “incinerate-only wastes” are one anticipated component of waste composition.
In a PowerPoint presentation prepared for a public meeting on the permit held in Follansbee last month, the Division of Air Quality brushed aside the rule, noting that it wasn’t promulgated under state code governing air pollution control.
The Division of Air Quality highlighted a provision saying the rule was to be enforced by the DHHR and that the DEP has no authority to enforce any requirement under the rule.
The Division of Air Quality cited a state air quality legislative rule provision requiring the agency to issue a permit unless it determines the proposal would violate applicable emission standards.
The public meeting on the permit application drew more than 125 attendees, according to a sign-in sheet published by the DEP.
West Virginia Sierra Club chairperson Aileen Curfman said in email to supporters Wednesday the permit application presented not just an air quality issue but a chance to fight for environmental justice by insisting the permit be written and enforced in a way that protects the health of neighbors breathing air around the proposed facility.
“Stand up for fellow West Virginians!” Curfman wrote.
The Division of Air Quality’s PowerPoint presentation noted that other potential required approvals include solid waste and water pollution control permits from the DEP, an infectious medical waste facility permit from the DHHR and certification from the state Public Service Commission.
Empire Green Generation submitted its permit application to the Division of Air Quality in April.
Public comments may be submitted to Edward Andrews at edward.s.andrews@wv.gov.or be sent to the West Virginia DEP, Division of Air Quality, Attention: Edward Andrews, P.E.; 601 57th Street SE, Charleston, WV 25304. Curfman encouraged all those emailing comments to refer to Permit R13-3555, the proposed permit number, in the email subject line.
The facility’s draft permit, engineering evaluation and other information about the proposal are at https://dep.wv.gov/daq/permitting/Pages/NSR-Permit-Applications.aspx.