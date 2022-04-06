HUNTINGTON — West Virginia student governments are putting the spotlight on mental health statewide by training students on how they can help each other and making those willing to help more visible.
West Virginia’s Advisory Council of Students (ACS), made up of student government representatives from each of the state’s public colleges and universities, has launched the West Virginia Green Bandana Initiative, the goal of which is to train students on how to address mental health issues.
Students who complete mental health training this spring will receive green bandanas to display as a signal to other students that they are open to talking and are a source of support.
ACS chair Alyssa Parks, student body president at Marshall University, said students’ mental health can be detrimental to their ability to succeed, which is why addressing mental health issues was set as a goal.
“Many students feel that there needs to be more mental health resources and it’s important to try to find innovative ways to provide more, especially since the pandemic may limit budgets,” she said. “The Green Bandana Initiative was a way to provide easily accessible peer resources for mental health on campuses across the state.”
The initiative comes weeks after the end of the West Virginia Legislature’s regular session, during which a bill to provide financial contributions to collegiate student mental health failed. The West Virginia House of Delegates did, however, pass a resolution seeking a study be conducted on how the government can best address mental health needs on campuses.
The ACS said a national survey recently showed 67% of college students said they have faced mental or emotional issues over the previous year. The same report found students are most likely to turn to peers for help.
Through the West Virginia Collegiate Initiative to Advance Healthy Campus Communities, certified trainers are facilitating the training opportunities, which began in late February and are continuing through the spring semester.
In total, 30 trainings have been set to help students increase their knowledge and skills in talking with their peers about mental health. In support of the initiative, NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Greater Wheeling received a grant to purchase 2,000 green bandanas to distribute to the 18 participating college campuses.
Throughout the spring semester, student groups are working to create awareness around the training opportunities on their campuses, as well as the community-based resources available to help train their peers. This student-led initiative is also opening the door for ongoing opportunities for campuses, nonprofit mental health organizations, and state agencies to strengthen their collaboration efforts to impact student mental health.
Marshall University’s Office of Student Affairs, Advocacy and Support will hold a virtual mental health first aid training session from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 1. Those interested can register by emailing miller138@marshall.edu.
A list of other training sessions can be found at bit.ly/3wM1iFW.