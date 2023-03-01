Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — During his preliminary hearing in Logan County Magistrate Court last Tuesday afternoon, all charges against Hot Cup owner Michael Cline were determined by Magistrate Joe Mendez to have enough probable cause for Grand Jury referral. A request for bond reduction was also denied by Mendez.

Cline has been charged with first degree sexual assault, second degree sexual assault, and two counts of distribution and exhibition of obscene material depicting a minor. He was arrested Feb. 9 and has since been behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

