LOGAN — During his preliminary hearing in Logan County Magistrate Court last Tuesday afternoon, all charges against Hot Cup owner Michael Cline were determined by Magistrate Joe Mendez to have enough probable cause for Grand Jury referral. A request for bond reduction was also denied by Mendez.
Cline has been charged with first degree sexual assault, second degree sexual assault, and two counts of distribution and exhibition of obscene material depicting a minor. He was arrested Feb. 9 and has since been behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.
Cline is accused of numerous sexual crimes dating back two decades, according to the three criminal complaints he is named in. Cline is also accused of possessing sexually explicit images of girls who were under the age of 18 at the time they were taken.
Tuesday’s preliminary hearing lasted around two hours and included arguments from both Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling and Cline’s defense attorney Matt Hatfield. Trooper T.D. Boggs of the West Virginia State Police, who is the lead investigating officer in the cases against Cline, took the stand as a witness.
Magistrate Mendez determined probable cause for all three criminal complaints Cline is named in and referred them to the Grand Jury for trial. A bond reduction request by Cline’s defense was also denied by Mendez.
Full coverage of Tuesday’s hearing will be posted to www.LoganBanner.com at a later time and will be available in the March 1 print edition.