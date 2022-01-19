CHARLESTON — The Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston has announced its spring Sound Checks concert series.
The popular series, featuring emerging national and popular local artists, kicks off Friday, Jan. 28, with Kentucky singer/songwriter Abby Hamilton and featuring outlaw country singer Drew Cable from Mink Shoals.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, it’s vintage soul and pop singer Remember Jones with Huntington-based pop singer Corduroy Brown.
Friday, March 11, brings Grammy-nominated Mardi Gras Indian funk band Cha Wa to the Clay Center with West Virginia rapper Shelem.
Friday, April 15, American music trio LEVON comes to Sound Checks with supporting act The Grip.
Friday, May 20, it’s Montana-based bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers with Appalachian rockers Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns.
The Sound Checks season concludes with Richmond-based indie music band Erin & The Wildfire, with soulful vocalist Holly Forbes, who recently competed on “The Voice.”
Tickets for the spring series of Sound Checks are on sale now. Individual show tickets are $20, with a series package available offering all six shows for $90.
To order tickets, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at theclaycenter.org.
Bill Lynch covers entertainment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow