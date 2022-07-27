Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

CHARLESTON — “Material Pulses: Seven Viewpoints & Stitching Our Story,” the current exhibit showing at the Clay Center is not like your grandmother’s quilt exhibit.

Quilt shows are popular around the state. They routinely turn up at fairs and festivals like the Vandalia Gathering and the Mountain State Art and Craft Fair at Cedar Lakes. Sometimes, it can seem like the state is awash in cleverly designed, cozy bed coverings.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you