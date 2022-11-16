Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington filed a complaint in Cabell County Circuit Court on Thursday against a bar after multiple shootings occurred there this year.

Premier Pub & Grill at 1518 4th Ave. was requested to be abated by the city as a public nuisance. The lawsuit states the city wants to “physically shutter and padlock the premises” to prevent the owners from using the property.

