City Holding Co. is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia and has its corporate offices at Cross Lanes, W.Va.

 Fred Pace | The Herald-Dispatch

CROSS LANES, W.Va. — City Holding Co., the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia, has agreed to purchase Citizens Commerce Bancshares, the parent company of Citizens Commerce Bank of Versailles, Kentucky, in a $61 million transaction.

The acquisition was announced Tuesday and is expected to close late in the first quarter of 2023.

