HUNTINGTON — For those who love to curl up with a good book while drinking a cup of joe, take a look at Cicada Books & Coffee. Nestled in West Huntington’s antiques district, this used book store with a small coffee shop offers an assortment of drinks with locally roasted coffees. There’s also an assortment of bagels and a small variety of sandwiches.

Established in 2018, the shop is co-owned by Katie Norman and Dawn Hilbert.

