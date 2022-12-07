It was like three explosions back-to-back-to-back.
Boom! Boom!! Boom!!!
Had anybody ever seen three consecutive sacks on three consecutive plays in a college football game? Not me. But that rare, cataclysmic event actually happened during the fourth quarter of Marshall University’s 28-23 win over Georgia State last Saturday.
It was mind-blowing for Thundering Herd fans. But it was mind-bending for Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger.
It all started with 10:09 remaining in the fourth quarter and Marshall clinging to a tenuous 21-17 lead.
Then it happened.
Grainger, who had been giving MU’s defense fits all day, lined up in a no-huddle, shotgun formation. He took the snap and almost immediately was sacked by MU right defensive end Owen Porter for a 5-yard loss.
Next, Grainger lined up in a no-huddle, shotgun formation again. This time he was sacked by a blitzing Eli Neal from his linebacker position for another 5-yard loss.
Then came the coup de grace.
On third-and-20 from Georgia State’s own 15-yard line, Grainger again lined up in a no-huddle, shotgun formation. What were the odds of MU’s defense pulling off a third consecutive sack? Astronomical, right? Or let’s just call it un-Herd of.
And then it happened.
Koby Cumberlander exploded from his left defensive end position and nailed Grainger for a third consecutive sack and a 7-yard loss.
All the wind had been blown from Georgia State’s sails and Darren Grainger’s lungs.
The Herd immediately drove for a touchdown that clinched the victory for Marshall. And what was the impetus? What else? It was those back-to-back-to-back sacks.
“That was the best moment of my life,” said Cumberlander, 6-foot-3, 235-pound redshirt senior. “When I got that last sack and I was able to hype the crowd up … I don’t even know. It was the craziest thing. Blood was pumping through your veins. Like I said before, it’s like a shark in the water. You go hunt.
“As a defense, that’s what you want to do. The mentality is always to attack, attack, attack. Each week, (defensive coordinator Lance Guidry) is always preaching about the ball is the issue, what are you going to do about it? Go attack the ball. And that’s exactly what we did today.”
Did they ever.
The sackapalooza was a spirit-breaking, back-breaking sequence of events that won the game for Marshall.
“Absolutely,” agreed Cumberlander. “I’m seeing Owen Porter — that’s my dawg — incredible season for him, too. And Eli Neal coming in and — pow! — hitting him. And me, this next play, coming in and getting the sack as well.
“Three straight — that’s something you like to see. You like to get everyone going. That’s what gets the offense going when you’re wanting to get them the ball.”
Just ask ’em.
“Watching the defense play the way they do against us in practice … it’s a great feeling,” said Khalan Laborn, star running back. “It kind of gives us a boost. We’re thinking, ‘We’re playing the best defense in the country, so there should be no excuse.’
“I’m thankful for the defense. I am thankful for everything they’ve done. From the defensive coordinator to the players, I’m thankful, very thankful.”
The interesting aspect is the third and final sack almost didn’t happen. It appeared an offensive lineman had the angle on the on-rushing Cumberlander.
“I’m not going to lie,” said a grinning Cumberlander. “I looked out of the corner of my eye and I saw white and blue and I said, ‘Let me prepare for a move just in case he does try to go for the ankles because I’m not going for another ankle tackle.’
“I just trusted my speed, trusted my angle.”
In Sacks We Trust.
That’s the MU defense’s motto.