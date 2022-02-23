Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

55th Annual Country Music Awards - Show
Buy Now

Chris Stapleton performs “Cold” at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

 Mark Humphrey | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show will return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 9.

The show will also feature country singers Elle King and Madeline Edwards.

Tickets are $59.75, $89.75 and $119.75.

Presales for the show begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

For more information, visit chrisstapleton.com or ticketmaster.com.

