Chris Stapleton returns to Charleston with All-American Road Show

HD Media

Feb 23, 2022

Chris Stapleton performs "Cold" at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show will return to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 9.

The show will also feature country singers Elle King and Madeline Edwards.

Tickets are $59.75, $89.75 and $119.75.

Presales for the show begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for the general public go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25.

For more information, visit chrisstapleton.com or ticketmaster.com.