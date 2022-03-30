West Virginia is well known for its people — our history and culture.
Being a rural state, heavily forested mountains and valleys provide the perfect backdrop for world-class outdoor recreational opportunities from whitewater, hiking, rock climbing, biking, skiing and, of course, hunting and fishing.
Sprinkle in the passion for our foods such as pepperoni rolls, biscuits and gravy and chili slaw dogs and West Virginia has a very relaxed, homey feel, and we take pride in our hospitality from Tudor’s Biscuit World to the legendary Greenbrier Resort.
But did you know we are also known for gold? Specifically, the Golden Delicious apple and the legendary golden rainbow trout.
Our WVDNR holds an annual event in the spring, the Gold Rush, that showcases the famous trout, and I applaud them for their efforts. In my research on the event and the famous trout, I found many resources on both, and with the event just around the corner, sharing the backstory on the fish and the event was seen as timely and relevant.
According to WVDNR.gov, the golden rainbow trout, also known as Centennial trout, evoke a true West Virginia legend. In the fall of 1949, the Petersburg State Trout Hatchery in Grant County received 10,000 rainbow trout fry from a California strain as a gift from the White Sulphur Springs Federal Hatchery. Less than 300 survived, but those fish were bred over the years to create a brood stock that went on to produce a single embryo that started the golden strain.
The first golden rainbow, “Little Camouflage,” was a product of this work.
The golden rainbow was introduced to the public in 1963 as part of West Virginia’s Centennial celebration. Golden rainbow trout are not albino, nor are they to be confused with the true golden trout of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a subspecies of the rainbow trout. Golden rainbow trout are in fact a mutated strain of the rainbow trout and have been selectively and successfully bred for their golden pigmentation by WVDNR biologists.
Many anglers suggest that golden rainbow trout are more difficult to catch, in part because of their reputation as finicky eaters. There are a wide variety of fish tales as to why they are more finicky eaters and some solid truths to this notion. Being bright golden, the fish sticks out to anglers, and any angler after seeing this brightly colored fish has likely thrown an entire tackle box worth of baits and lures to it, like the many anglers before.
This year, the Gold Rush is from March 29 to April 9. Our DNR is stocking 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including waters in or near 15 state parks and forests.
Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout we’ll stock during Gold Rush, 100 will have a specially numbered tag. Catch one and you can enter the number online for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license and other incredible prizes, including a cabin stay at a state park or forest, a West Virginia State Parks gift card, or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
If you are looking for a West Virginia staycation, a fishing trip to a West Virginia state park or forest during the Gold Rush may be right up your alley. With the offer to save 15% on your lodge room or cabin when you book between March 23 and April 30, it makes the trip even sweeter. Just use the offer code GOLD when you checkout online at wvstateparks.com.
A friendly reminder: Don’t forget to pack plenty of pepperoni rolls and Golden Delicious apples.