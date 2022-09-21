Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln News Sentinel.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Photo: Bear Country
Buy Now

I live in bear country — and I am not talking about the ongoing bear project that the Oak Hill Beautification Commission partnered with local businesses and residents, the Mason Dixon Boys, and the forestry class members at Fayette Institute of Technology to place carved bears all around the town.

I love the wooded bears and think the idea is well thought out, creative and, to be honest, fun.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

Recommended for you