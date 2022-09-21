I live in bear country — and I am not talking about the ongoing bear project that the Oak Hill Beautification Commission partnered with local businesses and residents, the Mason Dixon Boys, and the forestry class members at Fayette Institute of Technology to place carved bears all around the town.
I love the wooded bears and think the idea is well thought out, creative and, to be honest, fun.
I am referring to bear country as it pertains to my Fayette County hillside farm overlooking the Gauley River and the bears I encounter in my little piece of the wilds of West Virginia.
They are not so cute as the wooden ones in Oak Hill, and depending on the availability of natural food sources and population ebbs and flows can seem as prevalent at times.
Living in bear country, I hear lots of chatter about the black bear and people’s opinions and attitudes about them.
I will leave my opinions out of this discussion for now, but I am very excited about a recently announced West Virginia Division of Natural Resources survey and study based on our residents’ opinions on issues related to black bears in West Virginia.
According to the WVDNR, in the coming weeks, state residents may receive a phone call from Responsive Management, a research firm contracted by the WVDNR to conduct the study, asking them to participate in a brief telephone survey about black bears and black bear management.
Residents will be selected at random, which is necessary to maintain a scientifically valid study.
If you receive a call at home or on your cell phone regarding this study, please consider participating to assist the agency in better understanding opinions on issues related to black bears in West Virginia.
Residents may also receive a text message with a link to the survey.
This study builds on previous surveys to assess attitudes toward black bears the WVDNR and Responsive Management conducted in 2017, 2012 and 2006.
The study will include an analysis of trends in opinions and attitudes.
The data will then be used to update the state’s Black Bear Management Plan.
Like many things in life, understanding the trends of where we came from to reach where we are now can be a great starting point.
Here is some more information I obtained from our DNR:
The growth and expansion of the black bear population in West Virginia is one of the state’s greatest conservation success stories.
In the early 1970s, black bears were limited to parts of 10 of the eastern mountain counties and were believed to number fewer than 500 individuals.
The black bear officially became the state animal in 1973.
Changes to hunting seasons based on field research coupled with maturing forests have allowed the black bear population to expand across the Mountain State.
Current population estimates put West Virginia’s bear population near 15,000 animals, and bears have been harvested in 53 of 55 counties in recent years.
West Virginia offers some of the most liberal bear hunting opportunities in the lower 48 states.
For specific hunting season dates, bag limits other information, go to the current Hunting and Trapping Regulations Summary.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.