I have often read, heard, and even been in mindful discussions about the stages of a hunter’s career. This is a common topic among hunters — especially ones like me who hunted their entire life and now are getting a little long in the tooth.
There are many opinions on the stages of the hunter — which stage or stages you are currently in, and what stage you aspire to be. (As far as I can tell in my research, the topic of the stages of a hunter originated from a concept born in the mid-1980s by a couple of professors doing research at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. More than 1,000 Wisconsin hunters were contacted and interviewed about their hunting expectations, habits, and overall experiences in the field.)
The basic essence of the stages goes something like this and since it is deer season, I will use our most popular game animal as the basis for this example.
Stage one — Desire to fill your tag. The young or beginner hunter wants to simply go from a spectator to an active participant. In short, they want to become a successful hunter and in doing so, they want to simply fill their tag. They are eager to shoot and harvest a deer — any deer. I recall this particular phase in my hunting life, and I can still feel the excitement of putting my hands on my first deer. My experience was when I was 10 years old with my bow and young female whitetail. I was so proud, and I still feel that pride today.
Stage two — Limiting out or filling all their tags — This was the phase I was stuck in the longest time. With many years of experience in the field, some great and with many mistakes made, the hunter becomes very efficient. The size or age of the deer isn’t that important.
Stage three — Trophy Stage — This is the stage seasoned hunters often aspire to. In short, they want to punch their tag only with a mature representation of the species. Simply, the quality over quantity phase and going home empty-handed is often the norm.
Stage Four — Method — This stage is all about accepting the challenge. For example, only hunting on the ground, on public land, with perhaps with a primitive firearm or traditional bow, and only harvesting mature bucks. The hunters who stay in this stage are impressive and I respect them.
Stage Five — Sportsmen and Women Stage — This stage is when a veteran hunter reaches a point in their hunting life where the entire experience — the animal, the connection to wildlife conservation, being immersed in the natural world, the companionship of friends and family, and in short, the total appreciation of the privilege of the hunt. Harvesting a deer is not the main purpose of the hunt, the experience simply is.
The Final Stage for Many Hunters — Giving back. This stage of deer hunting is exactly where I have landed many years ago and to be honest, I am enjoying it. The phase is all about the conservation of the animal, introducing new hunters to the lifestyle of hunting, education, safety, protecting the resource, and giving your time, energy, and monies to others in the name of passing it on. If you are lucky, you may have one of these in your life or in your community — someone who is willing to become a mentor. Someone who gets more enjoyment out of a young hunter tagging a giant buck rather than themselves.
During the first week of our traditional buck season here at home, I witnessed two young hunters get their first deer. In addition, I hunted hard that week and did not fill any of my tags. I couldn’t have been any happier.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.