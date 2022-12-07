Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

 Submitted photo

I have often read, heard, and even been in mindful discussions about the stages of a hunter’s career. This is a common topic among hunters — especially ones like me who hunted their entire life and now are getting a little long in the tooth.

There are many opinions on the stages of the hunter — which stage or stages you are currently in, and what stage you aspire to be. (As far as I can tell in my research, the topic of the stages of a hunter originated from a concept born in the mid-1980s by a couple of professors doing research at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. More than 1,000 Wisconsin hunters were contacted and interviewed about their hunting expectations, habits, and overall experiences in the field.)

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

