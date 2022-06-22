Declining wild turkey harvests have been a trend in several states. Or at least in my world, the whispers are growing louder about the decline in the overall wild turkey populations — especially from my friends in the southeast. Several factors play a role in fluctuating turkey populations, including weather events, predation, disease, and hatch productivity.
As far as I personally, my hillside farm overlooking the Gauley River was very challenging this past season — not because the birds weren’t there or not gobbling. The simple fact was, like most years, they gobbled plenty and frequently but weren’t really interested in my calls primarily because they were often too preoccupied with their girlfriends. To be honest, the early season felt more like winter and the late season was as expected — warm, buggy, and very leafy. I did manage to call up and harvest exactly one tom turkey and that is all a turkey hunter can ask for. I have zero complaints about the season other than I was sad to see it end.
I am not a trained biologist, professional game manager, and by no means an expert on the wild turkey. I am, however, someone who hunts nearly every day of the season and has done so for nearly 30 years and someone who has paid attention to wildlife harvest trends during this time.
I am also someone who manages the land, when and where able, for critters — especially wild turkeys. My management plan includes farming for wildlife, by the way of planted wildlife food plots, being mindful of nesting areas, and especially the maintaining and the creation of brooding areas — areas that attract insects while also providing sufficient cover to escape predators. Since doing so, I have seen an increase in turkeys at the farm. (Not an increase in the harvest, but an increase in the overall turkey interactions)
As far as your neck of the woods, I have included the harvest data recently published by our WVDNR to see if the reported harvest data matches what you saw this past season pursuing the famed game bird.
According to preliminary data reported by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources on Thursday, hunters harvested 9,366 turkeys during the 2022 spring gobbler season, a 7.6 percent decrease compared to last year’s harvest of 10,134 birds.
The 2022 harvest is 13.8 percent below the five-year average (10,864) and 11.3 percent below the ten-year average (10,556).
Youth hunters harvested 471 turkeys during the two-day youth season, with 366 birds harvested on Saturday and 105 on Sunday. The youth harvest accounted for 5 percent of the total harvest.
For the second year, DNR Districts 2 and 4 reported harvest increases compared to previous years. Harvest in the remaining districts, however, decreased. Districts 5 and 6 show the biggest declines from last year’s harvest at 18.1 and 19.8 percent, respectively. District 1 hunters harvested the most birds (2,066), followed by District 4 (1,877), District 6 (1,547), District 5 (1,392), District 3 (1,311) and District 2 (1,173).
The top five counties with the highest turkey harvests are Preston (357), Mingo (351), Greenbrier (321), Jackson (309), and Monroe (295) counties.