Wildlife conservation, hunting, fishing, public lands, and access are all intertwined — they all need good stewards to protect and promote the history and culture of America’s natural resources to ensure their futures.
I have written often about how the money behind wildlife conservation is generated through The Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act. (also known as the Pittman-Robertson Act). According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, in the early 1900s, when many wildlife species were dwindling in numbers or disappearing, the firearms and ammunition industry stepped forward and asked Congress to impose an excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition products to help fund wildlife conservation in the United States.
The revenue generated from the excise tax is apportioned to state wildlife agencies for conservation efforts, hunter’s education, and shooting projects and programs. Since the program’s inception, $12.5 billion has been collected from manufacturers and awarded to states.
For it to function as a healthy system for conservation, it relies on participants. Not only does it need active participants who volunteer their time and energy to wildlife conservation, but it also needs people who are willing to pay to do so.
Just like a manufacturer needs a store to carry its products, the store needs customers to shop and buy the products, state and federal agencies need hunters to buy licenses and equipment to fund the nation’s conservation projects, and wildlife conservation organizations need people to buy memberships and volunteer for their conservation programs.
It’s a circle that can only be completed by humans.
Just like any small or large business, to ensure the health of the organization and its programs, a growth strategy must be implemented. In the wildlife conservation circles, the growth initiative is referred to as the R3 movement.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, R3 stands for recruitment, retention and reactivation, and R3 activities seek to create new participants or increase participation rates of current or lapsed outdoor recreationists.
Outdoor recreationists engage in outdoor wildlife and fisheries-dependent recreation including, but not limited to, hunting, fishing, wildlife observation, photography, education and interpretation.
While the reasons for engaging in outdoor activities are more varied than in the past, connecting with nature and each other remains a driving factor for all recreationists.
So how do we as a group of sportsmen and women help support and protect the lifestyle we all so cherish? The answer is easy and yet extremely difficult.
The short answer is to become active by supporting manufacturers that support wildlife conservation, support conservation organizations monetarily as well as through mentorship and volunteering, participate in our state’s youth days by taking kids hunting or to the range shooting, and by simply supporting technology that allows us to get out further and more often. OnX maps is a great example of technology that connects people to public lands and access to those lands and is simply a piece of technology that has changed the way I hunt and where I hunt.
Another simple way to introduce folks to the outdoor/wildlife conservation world that has been a real winner for me is through food. I have several examples whereby cooking a field-to-table meal, the conversation about hunting seems more natural and is received positively.
Many a backyard meal of a whitetail backstrap, an elk round steak, or even jerky made from goose breasts can open a door to someone willing to try the sport and become an active participant simply by wanting an eco-friendlier connection to their food source. Call it eating clean, organic, chemical-free, or whatever — the time is right to introduce people to the wonderful benefits of knowing where their food comes from and a connection to the natural world that only active participants in hands-on conservation get to enjoy to the fullest.
Sounds simple and perhaps it is. But as West Virginians, we are known for our hospitality and connection to food.
Combine that with our heritage and culture of hunting and fishing, and maybe, just maybe, we might be able to add a new hunter or two to the conservation model — and that is exactly what we are asked to do as good stewards of conservation.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.