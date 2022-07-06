The life and career of a traveling outdoorsman who has dedicated a career and livelihood in the out-of-doors space sounds wonderful and exciting.
Please don’t get me wrong — it is exciting and wonderful, but travel days, no matter how optimistic you are, can be brutal.
This particular travel day started with a notification of delayed flights and ended with the total cancellation of my homeward-bound itinerary.
In the grand scheme of things, missing a day at home isn’t that big of a deal — unless you had your heart set on fishing your home waters, and boy, did I ever have my heart set on a day on the lake in search of hungry walleyes!
So, with nothing else to do besides being on hold with my used-to-be-favorite airline, I did a deep dive into all things boats — primarily boats used for fishing.
It didn’t take me long to uncover the issue of gas prices and how best to save some cash while on the water. If you are like me, you are going fishing no matter what, but saving a few coins along the way never is a bad idea.
In my research, I found a few tips and strategies that appear to be popular enough and simple enough for anglers and boaters to share with you.
After reading many articles and forums, I landed on some tips from Take Me Fishing, a brand of The Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase participation in recreational angling and boating.
Some of the tips include simple things like laying off the throttle. Boat fuel consumption increases with higher speeds and RPMs, so slow down. Bring it up on plane, then cruise.
This is the easiest and most effective way to improve fuel economy on your boat.
The next easiest way to save some cash at the pump is to fill up at the gas station instead of at the marina.
Paying for the convenience of pulling up and getting back to fishing quickly is understandable, but it will increase your overall spending on fuel for the season.
Physically, a couple of things can really improve gas consumption.
First, keep your motor tuned. New fluids, plugs and filters mean your outboard purrs like a kitten.
Fuel efficiency increases, offsetting the cost of the tune-up. Second, a clean boat is a happy boat. Dinged propellers are less efficient. Dirty hulls add drag. Fuel economy worsens with drag and resistance, so check your props and clean your boat and wax or paint the hull.
Lastly, look at what you are carrying and what can be left behind.
Hauling around a bunch of unnecessary gear forces your boat to work harder and use more gas.
You do not need to carry as much fuel and water as your boat can hold; just take what you need for the day.
You may also consider fuel additives and treatments that will help keep gas fresh to avoid moisture, varnish and gumming problems.
With any luck, soon you’ll see me buzzing around the lake with a big smile on my face — that is, if I can finally get home.
For more boating and fishing tips, visit takemefishing.org.
It served me well while stuck in a faraway airport wishing I was home catching walleyes.