Back in 2013, I was asked to be part of a television series on the History Channel. The series was all about
Kodiak brown bears and a select group of hunters that tested themselves against some of the most rugged wilderness elements in search of one of the largest land predators on Earth.
In short, I was asked to go hunting while a director and film crew followed along.
While we weren’t successful on the hunt, I was very fortunate to make a friend and I continue to hunt with him even today.
Sam is an accomplished outdoorsman who grew up in South Dakota chasing waterfowl, deer, and turkeys.
But what Sam really excels at is, capturing the hunt experience on film. Because he is a lifelong hunter, he not only knows how to hunt, he knows the emotional side and what to capture on film to marry the two.
He collects memories of the hunt and the experiences and has true mastery of his craft.
He was hired on the Alaskan TV hunt as part of the film crew and we instantly hit it off by sharing our past experiences and our love for wild places and the critters that live there.
His career exploded after our hunt in Alaska partially due to his hustle but mostly because he is simply one of the best there is behind a camera. Since then, he has worked with most of the major brands and has been all over the world with his camera.
After catching up on a phone call last year, we decided that we needed to get together and simply do what we both love — going someplace wild and enjoying nature’s wonderful natural bounties.
We quickly landed on the wild turkey as our targeted species and picked a remote area in the country to pursue them.
The setting was the Prairie Pothole Region of the Great Plains that is known for amazing waterfowl and ideal breeding habitat.
With gobbler tags in our pockets, we donned knee-high rubber boots and walked on the prairie with a vest full of turkeycalls.
The weather was exactly what you think of for waterfowl country — windy, cloudy, and either snowing or raining.
To be frank, I was way underdressed most mornings and spent a fair amount of time trying to keep my hands warm enough to run my turkey calls.
After three days of bucking the wind, we managed to fool a couple of adult gobblers into shotgun range but more importantly, two friends had plenty of time to catch up on life, careers, and family.
Sam continues to produce top-of-the-line photography for the outdoor industry but has expanded his reach to one of his greatest passions — public land and wildlife conservation.
By driving a converted school bus and a tricked-out hunting van to events and hunting throughout the country, he is fostering his message of how important the protection of our nation’s public land is and how critical it is to increase funding for organizations that fuel the conservation machine — both non-profit and government agencies.
He is using his voice and camera to spread the news.
He has created programs to raise cash for the cause — Public Land Tees, Stamp it Forward, Conservation Crossing. In doing so, he has been personally responsible for raising serious monies for public lands and conservation organizations.
In a creek bottom out of the wind, my friend and I paused for a moment to catch our breath and to take a few photos to capture our hunt on film.
At that moment, I gave thanks for being in the day and for friends.
Sam Soholt can be reached on his social media platforms.